Need a calming hobby? Event in Modesto could have what you're looking for

Looking for a new hobby, maybe one that enthusiasts call calming and relaxing? Then you might want to check out the happenings at the Modesto Bonsai Club's show and sale on Saturday, April 21.
The group's 36th Bonsai Spring Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Clarion Inn, 1612 Sisk Road in Modesto. Along with demonstrations, exhibits and sales, the event will showcase expert advice on the art of bonsai — pronounced "bone-sigh."
"Having and caring for bonsai trees can be relaxing and stress relieving in today's hectic-paced world," club President Peter Camarena wrote in an email.
Several trees will be exhibited, some just a few years old and others "several hundred years old," he said.
There will be dozens of bonsai and pre-bonsai trees for sale in addition to bonsai pots, tools and other related items at the event. "The public will see examples of many different types of bonsai trees and be able to speak to our members about how the trees were developed or anything else they are curious about," Camarena said.
Among those offering their expertise will be Sam Adina, the club's sensei (the Japanese word for teacher or instructor). Adina has been guiding the Modesto club for the past decade and will offer a demonstration beginning at 1 p.m.
Bonsai is an art form that stems from ancient Asian culture, originating in China and developed by the Japanese. In the 13th century, the Japanese collected and potted wild trees that had been dwarfed by nature. But bonsai trees actually are not dwarf species and will rise to several feet, even up to 100 feet tall, if left to grow in their natural state. The art of bonsai was introduced in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The Modesto Bonsai Club has been around for five decades, beginning with a few bonsai enthusiasts who met at their homes to work together on their trees. The group now meets the third Saturday each month at the Stanislaus County Ag Center's Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way and Camarena said visitors are always welcome.
Modesto Bonsai Club Spring Show
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Clarion Inn, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: Modesto Bonsai Club on Facebook
