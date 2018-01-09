Beyond Google and health information

The joys of instant gratification when searching for answers online: "Let me Google it!" and out comes over 1,000 search results on "psoriasis." As consumers, we need to be mindful that with technology's abundance in power and information comes great scrutiny. This is especially true when it comes to health information and making informed health decisions.
Here are some guiding questions to keep in mind from the U.S. National Library of Medicine & Medical Library Association:
1. Who wrote the article? Author information is critical when searching online information. Key pieces to look for are author credentials (M.D., R.N., PhD, etc.), their contact information or a brief description of an author's background and area of expertise to validate authority on the health information.
2. Did the author cite sources? It is important to know that the author states evidence-based health information, not their opinion. Typically, credible authors will cite their sources and make these sources easily accessible to the readers.
3. What is the website quality? A sign of a quality health website is an "About Us" link. This often includes the mission statement of the website/organization, a disclaimer that information on the site is for general information and not a substitute for a health professional. This can also include statements about funding — if the site is being funded by public funds, donations or commercial advertising. Beware of advertising as it might state bias towards a treatment or pharmaceutical product.
4. Is the article or website up to date? Health information is constantly changing. Websites and articles should have a review date or when last updated.
Most importantly, with any health research, always ensure that you speak to your healthcare professional before making health related decisions.
Please visit the Maino Community Health Library at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation — 1700 McHenry Ave. Suite 60B, Modesto — where we can guide you and help research your health information needs at no cost.
Danica Acedillo is a Community Consumer Health Coordinator at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation.
