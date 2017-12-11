Obamacare premiums soar to as high as $40,000 for a family

More Videos 1:08 Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree Pause 2:32 Watch Cherish Chipponeri talk about her 2012 accident 0:20 One person in custody after explosion in New York City 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:26 Head-on crash injures two west of Modesto 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages 3:03 "We deserve peace too", mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 0:55 5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare The window for enrollment and renewal for marketplace coverage is Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Here are tips on how to stay covered. The window for enrollment and renewal for marketplace coverage is Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Here are tips on how to stay covered. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

The window for enrollment and renewal for marketplace coverage is Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Here are tips on how to stay covered. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services