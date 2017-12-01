Want to volunteer? Here are some Stanislaus County opportunities

Call the Volunteer Center of United Way, 209-524-1307, or email volunteer@uwaystan.org.
Volunteers needed for special events:
Never miss a local story.
CITY OF MODESTO
NEEDED: Volunteers 15 and older for the Modesto Spirit of Giving 5K Run, Walk and Ride on Dec. 9. Duties include course monitoring, set-up/breakdown, registration check-in, volunteer check-in, packet pick-up and decorating. Modesto Gospel Mission will benefit from a portion of the run/walk proceeds, as well as the canned food drive. Youth volunteers 14 and younger eligible to volunteer with an adult. Volunteer times are 7 a.m.-noon. Register online at www.modestogov.com
CONTACT: Stephanie Smith, 209-577-5450, ssmith@modestogov.com
SALVATION ARMY – MODESTO CITADEL
NEEDED: Volunteer of all ages to participate in this year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign through Saturday, Dec. 24. Individuals, families, and groups are invited to staff Christmas Kettle toolicit donations from holiday shoppers outside of local businesses throughout Modesto and Ceres. Agency staff will set up, provide training and pick up kettle and donations after shift. Four-hour, flexible day and evening shifts are available. Sign up on registertoring.org.
CONTACT: Jennifer Breazeale, 209-522-3209, Jennifer.Breazeale@usw.salvationarmy.org
SOROPTIMIST COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older at the 32nd annual Soroptimist Community Christmas Tree at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. Duties include assisting shoppers with the selection, tracking paperwork, receiving and tagging gifts and organizing by agency as they are returned. Volunteers also needed to wrap the gifts. Flexible shifts available daily between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CONTACT: Gabriele Rude, 209-604-8700, scctmodesto@yahoo.com
Ongoing positions:
UNITED WAY OF STANISLAUS COUNTY
NEEDED: Volunteers 16 and over to assemble care packages for the homeless at Redeemer Church, 820 H St., Modesto, on Jan. 10, 8 a.m.-noon, and Jan. 11, 4-8 p.m. The community is also invited to donate items for the care packages at Redeemer Church Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 14, 3-6 p.m.; and Dec. 20, 1-4 p.m.
CONTACT: Christina Kenney at christinakenney@tpcp.org.
Comments