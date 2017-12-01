Living

Want to volunteer? Here are some Stanislaus County opportunities

December 01, 2017 05:25 PM

Call the Volunteer Center of United Way, 209-524-1307, or email volunteer@uwaystan.org.

Volunteers needed for special events:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

CITY OF MODESTO

NEEDED: Volunteers 15 and older for the Modesto Spirit of Giving 5K Run, Walk and Ride on Dec. 9. Duties include course monitoring, set-up/breakdown, registration check-in, volunteer check-in, packet pick-up and decorating. Modesto Gospel Mission will benefit from a portion of the run/walk proceeds, as well as the canned food drive. Youth volunteers 14 and younger eligible to volunteer with an adult. Volunteer times are 7 a.m.-noon. Register online at www.modestogov.com

CONTACT: Stephanie Smith, 209-577-5450, ssmith@modestogov.com

SALVATION ARMY – MODESTO CITADEL

NEEDED: Volunteer of all ages to participate in this year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign through Saturday, Dec. 24. Individuals, families, and groups are invited to staff Christmas Kettle toolicit donations from holiday shoppers outside of local businesses throughout Modesto and Ceres. Agency staff will set up, provide training and pick up kettle and donations after shift. Four-hour, flexible day and evening shifts are available. Sign up on registertoring.org.

CONTACT: Jennifer Breazeale, 209-522-3209, Jennifer.Breazeale@usw.salvationarmy.org

SOROPTIMIST COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE

NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older at the 32nd annual Soroptimist Community Christmas Tree at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. Duties include assisting shoppers with the selection, tracking paperwork, receiving and tagging gifts and organizing by agency as they are returned. Volunteers also needed to wrap the gifts. Flexible shifts available daily between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CONTACT: Gabriele Rude, 209-604-8700, scctmodesto@yahoo.com

Ongoing positions:

UNITED WAY OF STANISLAUS COUNTY

NEEDED: Volunteers 16 and over to assemble care packages for the homeless at Redeemer Church, 820 H St., Modesto, on Jan. 10, 8 a.m.-noon, and Jan. 11, 4-8 p.m. The community is also invited to donate items for the care packages at Redeemer Church Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 14, 3-6 p.m.; and Dec. 20, 1-4 p.m.

CONTACT: Christina Kenney at christinakenney@tpcp.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree

    Take an up-close look at the General Sherman tree in Sequoia National Park, east of Visalia, California. The giant sequoia is the world's largest living tree.

Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree

Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree 1:08

Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree
First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving 1:05

How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving

View More Video