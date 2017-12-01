Religion Digest

Music
SHELLY BORT AND BAND: PROGRESSIVE CHRISTIAN PRAISE – 6 p.m., Dec. 3, College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Avenue, Modesto. With Message by Pastor Michael. Free. 209-522-7244.
HANDEL'S MESSIAH – 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon. With Joe Rykert, Larry Dorman, Kelsi Schuller and Merilyn Telle-Vaughn, Kymberly Payne, Barbara Viss and Robert Stone.
VOICES FOR THE KING – 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon. The audience will participate in singing Christmas carols. Free-will offering to benefit Stockton Gospel Mission.
A SERVICE OF CANDLES AND CAROLS – 5 p.m. Dec. 17, Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. Caroling, adult choir singing works of Rutter, Courtney, Forrest, with piano/organ duet, handbells and Wassail Bowl. Community welcome. Free. 209-523-1438.
Classes & Support
MAKING SENSE OF THE MIRACULOUS BIRTH OF JESUS: A BIBLE STUDY OF Mt. 1:18-25 – 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. The Rev. Michael Schiefelbein explores scripture from the perspective of progressive Christianity. Free. 209-522-7244.
SELF HEALING WORKSHOP – Noon-2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 3, Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. Offered by Joy Migneault; learn tools for shifting and transforming blocked energies and patterns in the mind, body and soul. $20. 209-648-3495
Miscellaneous
NATIVITY FESTIVAL – 3-8 p.m. Dec. 3, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Ave., Modesto. More than 300 Nativity scenes from around the world. Musical presentations by local groups as well as live broadcast of Mormon Tabernacle Choir 7 p.m. Free. www.2017-modesto-nativity-festival.blogspot.com.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE – Dec. 9: Vendors and barbecue for eat-in or take-out. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Avenue.
CHILDREN'S COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PARTY – 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 9, Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Ave. Modesto. For ages 3 years through 6th grade; children's coats shopping for family gifts, crafts, picture with Santa, snacks and more. 209-524-0922.
LIVE NATIVITY DRAMA – 7-9 p.m. Dec. 15-17, Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto. Presented every 30 minutes.
