Living

Religion Digest

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

December 01, 2017 05:25 PM

Music

SHELLY BORT AND BAND: PROGRESSIVE CHRISTIAN PRAISE – 6 p.m., Dec. 3, College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Avenue, Modesto. With Message by Pastor Michael. Free. 209-522-7244.

HANDEL'S MESSIAH – 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon. With Joe Rykert, Larry Dorman, Kelsi Schuller and Merilyn Telle-Vaughn, Kymberly Payne, Barbara Viss and Robert Stone.

VOICES FOR THE KING – 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon. The audience will participate in singing Christmas carols. Free-will offering to benefit Stockton Gospel Mission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A SERVICE OF CANDLES AND CAROLS – 5 p.m. Dec. 17, Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. Caroling, adult choir singing works of Rutter, Courtney, Forrest, with piano/organ duet, handbells and Wassail Bowl. Community welcome. Free. 209-523-1438.

Classes & Support

MAKING SENSE OF THE MIRACULOUS BIRTH OF JESUS: A BIBLE STUDY OF Mt. 1:18-25 – 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. The Rev. Michael Schiefelbein explores scripture from the perspective of progressive Christianity. Free. 209-522-7244.

SELF HEALING WORKSHOP – Noon-2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 3, Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. Offered by Joy Migneault; learn tools for shifting and transforming blocked energies and patterns in the mind, body and soul. $20. 209-648-3495

Miscellaneous

NATIVITY FESTIVAL – 3-8 p.m. Dec. 3, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Ave., Modesto. More than 300 Nativity scenes from around the world. Musical presentations by local groups as well as live broadcast of Mormon Tabernacle Choir 7 p.m. Free. www.2017-modesto-nativity-festival.blogspot.com.

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE – Dec. 9: Vendors and barbecue for eat-in or take-out. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Avenue.

CHILDREN'S COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PARTY – 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 9, Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Ave. Modesto. For ages 3 years through 6th grade; children's coats shopping for family gifts, crafts, picture with Santa, snacks and more. 209-524-0922.

LIVE NATIVITY DRAMA – 7-9 p.m. Dec. 15-17, Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto. Presented every 30 minutes.

Send events by noon Tuesdays to pclark@modbee.com. Include “Religion Digest” in subject line.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree

    Take an up-close look at the General Sherman tree in Sequoia National Park, east of Visalia, California. The giant sequoia is the world's largest living tree.

Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree

Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree 1:08

Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree
First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving 1:05

How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving

View More Video