This 6-year-old with autism was terrified by haircuts. A barber did his best to help

A Canadian barber is making a lot of people smile after a photo of him lying on the floor to give a child with autism a haircut went viral on social media.
Franz Jacob, a 30-year-old stylist who owns the Authentischen Barbier shop in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, is the barber for Wyatt Lafrenière, a 6-year-old with autism who finds haircuts extremely distressing.
“He doesn't like his hair to be touched and a lot of sounds are aggressive for him,” his mother Fauve Lafrenière told ABC News.
It’s a common problem for children with autism, who often suffer from hypersensitivity to touch and sound.
“Autistic children and young people can often find having their hair cut extremely distressing because of sensory challenges associated with the condition,” Meleri Thomas of The National Autistic Society told the BBC. “When an autistic person is having their hair cut, the feeling of hands running through the hair, or hair landing on the face or body and the noise of the scissors can cause distress.”
There’s even a page on the Autism Speaks advocacy group’s website that presents a list of tips and tricks for getting through difficult haircuts.
To solve the problem, Jacob does everything he can to make Wyatt comfortable. He chats with Wyatt and the two eat candy together before they get to snipping. Sometimes, when Wyatt gets uncomfortable in the chair, the two get down on the floor.
“I’m trying to take care of all my clients. It’s in my nature to go the extra mile,” he told ABC News. “There’s no difference for me if I’m doing a popular singer or if I’m doing Wyatt. I’m doing what I need to do to… get a real nice haircut, honestly. That's what it’s all about.”
“Usually hairdressers sort of panicked when they saw Wyatt arrive, so it was really exceptional to meet Mr. Jacob,” Fauve Lafrenière told Fox News. “He welcomes him like his best friend. To see that he accepts these differences is just fantastic.”
Jacob has gotten a lot of love from people around the world, too.
It’s all part of the job, Jacob said. And his secret, he told “Inside Edition,” is simply “patience and some love and a good pair of scissors.”
