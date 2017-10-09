Here’s what a pilot sees landing through clouds – amazing or ‘bloody terrifying’?

Airline pilots get all the best – or worst – views, apparently, depending on how you feel about flying.
A video posted Thursday to Twitter by Sandeep Varma, a Qatar Airways pilot, shows the cockpit view of an airliner landing through heavy cloud cover in Queenstown, New Zealand. For some viewers who posted on Twitter, it’s 2 minutes and 20 seconds of delight. For others, it’s 2 minutes and 20 seconds of sheer terror.
This is what the pilot sees and the passengers do not see— Sandeep Varma (@Sandeepvarma787) October 6, 2017
During landing at Queenstown New Zealand Airport pic.twitter.com/fQa4yEwXTG
“This is what the pilot sees and the passengers do not,” Varma wrote on his post. The video opens with a stunning view of a cloud-filled valley between snow-covered peaks. The plane dives into the clouds, cloaking the plane in mist, then emerges a few seconds later rushing toward the rapidly approaching runway.
Some found the video fascinating.
Really? Oh man, sounds and looks amazing! I hope i'll get there some day. :) Queenstown.— Jasmine (@ItsJas) October 7, 2017
Wow! Looks surreal, like driving on a cloudy highway!— Sulav (@Sulav_shr) October 7, 2017
Been there twice but below the clouds, was always cloudy. If u go NZ, its a must go.
Others, well, not so much.
Looks bloody terrifying— Niall Lyons (@Betgolfworld) October 7, 2017
Shivers......great footage, scarey though— Rhona Eastment (@bensab3) October 8, 2017
And one commenter summed up both reactions: “Wow. Beautifully frightening.” The video had almost 38,000 likes and 28,000 retweets as of Monday morning.
It’s the second video of an airliner landing in recent days to go viral – a YouTube video of a massive Emirates Airbus A380 skidding sideways as it landed Thursday in heavy crosswinds in Dusseldorf, Germany, had more than 9 million views as of Monday morning.
Comments