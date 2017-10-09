Sandeep Varma, a Qatar Airways pilot, posted a cockpit video to Twitter of a landing in cloud-covered Queenstown, New Zealand.
Living

Here’s what a pilot sees landing through clouds – amazing or ‘bloody terrifying’?

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 9:00 AM

Airline pilots get all the best – or worst – views, apparently, depending on how you feel about flying.

A video posted Thursday to Twitter by Sandeep Varma, a Qatar Airways pilot, shows the cockpit view of an airliner landing through heavy cloud cover in Queenstown, New Zealand. For some viewers who posted on Twitter, it’s 2 minutes and 20 seconds of delight. For others, it’s 2 minutes and 20 seconds of sheer terror.

“This is what the pilot sees and the passengers do not,” Varma wrote on his post. The video opens with a stunning view of a cloud-filled valley between snow-covered peaks. The plane dives into the clouds, cloaking the plane in mist, then emerges a few seconds later rushing toward the rapidly approaching runway.

Some found the video fascinating.

Others, well, not so much.

And one commenter summed up both reactions: “Wow. Beautifully frightening.” The video had almost 38,000 likes and 28,000 retweets as of Monday morning.

It’s the second video of an airliner landing in recent days to go viral – a YouTube video of a massive Emirates Airbus A380 skidding sideways as it landed Thursday in heavy crosswinds in Dusseldorf, Germany, had more than 9 million views as of Monday morning.

