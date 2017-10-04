Meeting jerks on Tinder? The app’s latest update has a new way to shut them down

A lot of men who use the dating app Tinder belong to a certain class of male, widely ridiculed socially yet rarely confronted personally.
The women of Tinder have had their fill of men behaving badly online, and are doing womankind a digital public service of sorts to combat them.
As part of what they’ve dubbed the “Menprovement Initiative,” the app will now feature not-so-subtle animated reactions for the next time a guy sends you a message that is just three eggplant emojis, or mansplains, or brags about how overqualified he is for every job he interviews for and doesn’t get.
Even history’s greatest retort to crude male behavior, the martini-to-the-face, is included.
“It’s our job to make sure we give all the women the tools they need to fight douchiness, anytime, anywhere,” one Tinder executive says during a staged Menprovement meeting that, let’s face it, probably should take place in boardrooms across America.
The reactions include a loud red “X” mark that lets the man in question know he’s just swung and missed at whatever witticism he was just targeting, a giant red button that, when pressed, exclaims, “Really?” in a female voice, and the ever-present martini toss that fills the user’s whole screen with a digital drink.
But Tinder reactions aren’t only about taking awful men down a peg. Like with dogs, good behavior can be rewarded as well. There is a hands-clapping reaction, a screen full of laughing emojis and a slingshot that fills the user’s screen with hearts on impact for those cuddlier moments on Tinder that we assume also happen. Right? Those happen on Tinder, too, don’t they?
To use the new reactions, which should be available once you complete the latest app update, tap on the new reactions icon and scroll through your choices. They vary slightly in different markets and will change as Tinder tests new reactions in the coming months.
