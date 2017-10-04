‘Love’ isn’t a food ingredient, FDA says. Hello, Mr. Mayor! Remembering Adrian

It’s Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• About 100 people gathered Tuesday night to honor the memory of 12-year-old Adrian Antunez Perez, who died after touching a fence that had been electrified accidentally. Adrian’s mother said she plans to sue the property owner.
• Fresno Unified teachers on Tuesday night voted to authorize its union to call a strike. That doesn’t mean a walkout is imminent, as negotiators continue to wrestle over a contract.
• The story of the racially demeaning messages posted by Clovis Unified students only got worse Tuesday, as a 16-year-old who said she made the Snapchat messages public by tweeting them has received threats against her and her family.
• President Trump goes to Las Vegas today to pay respects to those injured and lost in Sunday’s shooting. Earlier, the gunman’s girlfriend flew into L.A. from the Philippines and faces lots of questions from investigators.
• Country musician Chris Young attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival – and hugged the floor of his trailer as the gunfire began. Tonight, Young will perform at The Big Fresno Fair.
• Here is more about people with Central Valley ties who died or were injured in the Las Vegas shooting, including a Sanger High graduate and current Disneyland employee who was wounded in the abdomen.
• What is a bump stock, and how was it put to murderous use in Las Vegas?
Watch This Video
• An officer in Indiana fired at a man he thought was robbing a bar. The man was an actor. There was a film crew inside. Yikes.
Good Stuff to Know
• A new funding program offered by energy/fuel corporation Chevron can provide up to $200,000 for Fresno County school classroom projects that focus on science and technology (commonly called STEM). Here are the details.
• The Big Fresno Fair opens today. We have info about money-saving tips and new attractions.
• Yes, that promo for a new ABC television comedy featured a familiar face: Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.
• To repeat: Regular exercise has loads of benefits. Including (a new study says) warding off depression. So get moving.
Outrè Scoops
• So the FDA went all buzzkill on a bakery that included “love” in the ingredients for its granola.
