How good is the coffee in California? Depends on where you live

In anticipation of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, the personal finance site WalletHub released its list of the 100 best cities for coffee in the United States.
It’s an odd coincidence that the same week, news broke that coffee retailers might soon be forced to carry cancer warnings in California, because according to the WalletHub survey results, Californians love them some coffee.
Of the five cities with the highest average spending on coffee per household, four -- Fremont, Irvine, San Francisco and San Jose -- are in California.
San Francisco and Los Angeles did particularly well overall. The cities both made the top five (in the third and fifth spot, respectively) for best coffee in the United States.
Sacramento ranked a respectable 31, while Fresno, continued its rank a perpetual bottom-list city. It ranked 94th, just above Detroit.
Of course, rankings like this are mostly good for the fun infographics and probably aren’t always the best metric of a city’s actual landscape. Fresno, for example, may be in the midst of a coffee explosion. It’s Tioga Sequoia Brewery is famous for its Rush Hour stout --brewed with locally roasted beans. There’s high-end coffee at its gas stations and a place that makes the delicious-sounding Whiskey Carmel Latte.
