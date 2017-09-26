If Johnny takes the SAT, can he also figure out the new scoring system?

More Videos 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year Pause 7:34 A Decade Ago: Marie Gallo and MSO open the Gallo Center for the Arts 1:29 Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 0:47 Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 1:54 High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A look back - Sec. of Education John King on helping schools reduce testing (2016) In February 2016, Acting U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. announced new guidance to help states eliminate low-quality, redundant or unhelpful testing. "Good assessment is about balance. I've seen that as both a teacher and a principal," said King. The guidance was released after an announcement about testing from President Obama in October 2015. In February 2016, Acting U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. announced new guidance to help states eliminate low-quality, redundant or unhelpful testing. "Good assessment is about balance. I've seen that as both a teacher and a principal," said King. The guidance was released after an announcement about testing from President Obama in October 2015. Credit: U.S. Department of Education

