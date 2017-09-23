Drinks, food, music, fun – region’s ready for fall

Can you feel it? That early morning chill in the air? The cool breeze on the patio as the sun starts to set? Sure, the heat’s still on in the Valley in the afternoons, but you can sense the winds of seasonal change coming.
October brings a feeling that fall actually is in the air. It also brings a bevy of festivals from the Modesto to Mother Lode regions.
Some of the biggest celebrations in the area pop up in October, events such as the Riverbank Cheese & Wine Expo, the International Heritage Festival in Modesto and the All Hallows Fantasy Faire in Sonora.
Also, beer continues to flow as more Oktoberfests pop up across the region, including the annual Modesto event at John Thurman field.
Here’s a look at much of what the new month has in store:
MODESTO DOWNTOWN SAMPLER – Oct. 3: The Modesto Downtown Improvement District offers an evening of food and drink where patrons can sample items from more than 25 restaurants, listen to local bands and strolling musicians. Free shuttle service available within the downtown area. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Downtown Modesto. modestodid.com.
INTERNATIONAL HERITAGE FESTIVAL – Oct. 7: Enjoy international food, music, dance performances and children’s crafts at this annual event that celebrates diverse cultures. Children “travel” around the world collecting stamps on their passports. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org.
CALAVERAS GRAPE STOMP & GOLD RUSH STREET FAIRE – Oct. 7: Calaveras County celebrates its wine industry with grape stomp competitions. The Gold Rush Street Faire has vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and food. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Murphys Park. www.calaverasgrapestomp.com.
TWAIN HARTE OKTOBERFEST – Oct. 7: Craft beers, live music, German food, wine, vendors and more. 11 a.m. 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. Featuring over 25 Craft Beers, live music, commemorative beer mug and traditional German food. $40. www.twainhartecc.com.
LUMBERJACK DAY – Oct. 7: Celebrate the history and traditions of the Calaveras County lumber industry with lumberjack competitions including big timbers, chainsaws and axes. Also a parade and car show, vendors, activities for the kids, rock wall, food and more. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. www.lumberjackday.org.
MANTECA PUMPKIN FAIR – Oct. 7-8: Two live entertainment stages, numerous children’s activities, a haunted house, pumpkin events, hand-crafted items and more. Saturday evening features an outdoor showing of the classic movie “Night of the Living Dead” with refreshments and popcorn available. Sunday features a classic car show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. West Center Street, downtown Manteca. Free. www.sunrisekiwanis.org
SONORA BACH FESTIVAL – Oct. 8-29: A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include a Youth Concert on Oct. 8, Locals Concert on Oct. 15 and the Bach’s Brunch on Oct. 29. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.
MODESTO HARVEST FESTIVAL – Saturday, Oct. 14: Fete fall in downtown Modesto for this seventh annual event featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, crafts, classic-car show, live music and more. 10th Street between K and I streets, Modesto. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 209-529-9303.
RIVERBANK CHEESE & WINE EXPOSITION – Oct. 14-15: Riverbank presents its 41st annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There will be craft beer and cheese tastings, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors and live music. Also on site will be a full carnival, a kids area, rides and games. Sante Fe and Third streets, downtown Riverbank. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door. www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org.
HARVEST FESTIFALL – Oct. 14-15: More than 40 vendors dressed in 1850s attire display handmade arts and crafts for sale, including pottery, jewelry, apparel, home decor, wood furniture, baked goods. Demonstrations of spinning and weaving, children’s activities and more. Columbia State Historic Park. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.columbiacalifornia.com.
HARVEST FESTIVAL – Oct. 14-15: Celebrate fall in Oakdale with music, kids activities, food, arts and crafts, hayrides and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Bloomingcamp Ranch, Highway 120, Oakdale. 209-847-7437.
MESOPOTAMIAN FOOD FESTIVAL – Oct. 15: Mediterranean food including kebabs and shawarma, live entertainment including Assyrian singer Alan George, games for children, exhibits, folkloric dancing and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. St. Mathew Catholic Church, 3005 6th St., Ceres. Free. 209-485-8951.
MODESTO OKTOBERFEST – Oct. 17: Held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, this celebration will feature music and a midway along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-10 p.m. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. $35 advance, $40 at the door. modchamberca.chambermaster.com
ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE – Oct. 28-29: Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $14 advance, $18 gate adults Saturday; $12 advance, $15 gate adult Sunday; $5 kids 6-12 presale, $7 kids at the gate. 800-446-1333. www.allhallowsfaire.com.
MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST – Oct. 21: This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine and food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors, a custom car show and more. Patrons are encouraged to wear Gold-Rush era costumes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. marktwainwildwestfest.com
