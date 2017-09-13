September a month to celebrate wine, Wine Line

There are wine celebrations everywhere. September is California Wine Month. Also, Wine Line celebrates 10 years. The Navigator and I will pop a good value, readily available, under $20 bottle of bubbly. We will toast to those 240 printed columns filled with winey thoughts and words. I hope you’ve enjoyed reading Wine Line as much as I’ve enjoyed writing it. Wine Line will always be a consumer-friendly column. If by chance my wine-isms become too pinkie-waving-snooty-tooty, please let me know. Here are a few comments from readers I’ve enjoyed over these 10 years.
When the Merced Sun-Star ran my first column in 2007, I referred to my wife as “the editor.” When the Modesto Bee agreed to run Wine Line they suggested I refer to her differently, so it didn’t sound as if I was always leaving town with the actual editor. Nancy from Merced suggested, “Weditor.” She said then I could be the Gwand Marshall for the Wed Wibbon Pawade at the Wed Wock Winery! All I could say was “weally?” Navigator won.
I wrote about tasting in the Sebastopol/Russian River region. I said the tastings were great and there were no crowds. I said if you go, keep this information to yourself . Reader Mac said he cut out the column and when he returned he promised to burn it and not mention the trip to anyone. Thanks, Mac, much appreciated. Jessie wrote and said he laughed out loud when he read the Navigator likes to cook with wine and even sometimes adds it to the food. Funny, but oh so true!
Bill, from Turlock liked my good value pinot selection. As he was picking up his wine club order, he asked the manager about the pinot for his daughter’s wedding. She mentioned some boxes damaged by the rain but the bottles and labels were OK. At $60 a case, he grabbed six cases. I mentioned it was a good buy at $10 and he said at $5, it tasted even better. Well done, Bill.
Joanne from Wenatchee admits to putting an ice cube in her red wine and said, “We stress over too many things; drinking wine should not be one of them.” We’re on the same page, Joanne.
Reader Gail said, “While what I know about wine is dangerous, you give me just enough information to keep me interested but not too much to cause me to throw down the paper and quit reading.” Thanks, Gail. As Bartles and Jaymes used to say “Thanks for your support.” And on to Year 11. Cheers!
