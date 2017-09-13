Water bill too high? Consider these changes to your yard

Q. What steps can I take to eventually make my yard less thirsty?
Karen B. Paso Robles
A. Now that the punishing drought is officially behind us, it’s the perfect time to retool our landscapes to better adapt to a drier future. This is especially true when you consider it often takes about three years for drought-tolerant replacements to become fully established.
This Saturday’s UCCE Master Gardener’s “Advice to Grow By” workshop is designed to get you started.
Master Gardeners will discuss two planting strategies that home gardeners can use to reduce water demand while enhancing their landscapes and reducing maintenance.
Groundcovers, including low-growing shrubs and perennials, are one option. California native and Mediterranean-climate plants adapt well to the Central Coast’s wet winters and warm, dry summers. Since many of these groundcovers grow only 2 to 18 inches tall, they make excellent lawn replacements or transitional plants between lawns and taller shrubs. They also provide opportunities to add color, texture and movement to landscapes.
Several drought-tolerant grasses native to California and other Mediterranean climate areas offer another option to replace traditionally water-hungry lawns. These use substantially less water and many require little to no mowing or fertilizers to remain attractive and healthy. Workshop attendees will see examples of how these plants vary in appearance depending on the amount of water provided and how they look if mowed or not.
Leslie E. Stevens is a UCCE Master Gardener.
