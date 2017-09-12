How Rebel Wilson turned magazine’s defamatory words into multimillion-dollar payday

An Australian court believes Rebel Wilson’s pitch was perfect.
According to multiple reports, the actress known for her roles in “Bridesmaids,” “How to Be Single” and the “Pitch Perfect” series was awarded more than 4.5 million Australian dollars ($3.66 million) after suing media outlet Bauer Media over what she said was a series of defamatory articles in the magazine Woman’s Day.
Victorian Supreme Court Justice John Dixon told The Sydney Morning Herald the award was given because Wilson’s reputation was severely damaged by the articles.
“Substantial damages are necessary to compensate her,” Dixon told the publication.
The award was more than four times the previous record for a defamation case in Australia, Wilson’s lawyer, Richard Leder, told The Associated Press.
“Rebel said that this case wasn’t about money,” Leder said. “She said that it was about holding Bauer Media to account.”
Wilson sued the company because she said the articles caused her to lose movie deals. She reportedly sought 7 million Australian dollars in her suit.
