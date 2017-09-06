Raley’s shelf tag program aims to help shoppers make quick decisions on food

West Sacramento-based Raley’s on Wednesday launched a new shelf tag program to help customers quickly ascertain nutrition and ingredients information on food products in the grocer’s stores.
The tags include colorful icons to help shoppers quickly analyze foods that fit their nutritional needs. The icons are placed directly on the price tag. The lettered, color-coordinated icons designate various things, including: minimally processed, nutrient dense, no added sugar, gluten-free, non-GMO, organics, vegan and kosher.
Price guides also are part of the company’s initiative. Raley’s noted that the new initiative replaces a shelf tag program it utilized for years.
“Only foods that meet the strict standards of Raley’s will qualify for the Shelf Guide tags,” Michael Teel, Raley’s owner and CEO, said in a statement.
As a part of Raley’s click-and-collect service, eCart, Raley’s said that online shoppers can sort through products using the Shelf Guide icons to quickly find items that meet their health and wellness needs on shop.raleys.com.
The shelf tag program was independently developed by Raley’s in partnership with Label Insight, which has offices in Chicago and St. Louis. Label Insight uses data science to provide access to product information for more than 400,000 products.
For the past several years, Raley’s has rolled out multiple healthy food initiatives.
That includes the recently opened Raley’s Supermarket on Fair Oaks Boulevard, where center-of-store shelves are lined with “eco-friendly” products, an extensive probiotics display, vitamins and organic foods. The store also employs two on-site “wellness specialists,” available to answer customer questions.
Founded in 1935, Raley’s operates more than 100 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.
