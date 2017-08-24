20 under 40: AMY VICKERY

Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Most of us live our lives by accident … we live life as it happens. Fulfillment comes when we live our lives on purpose.” – Simon Sinek
It’s true that most often the easy road is a reactionary life, adjusting and course correcting as situations arise. But if we live our lives with purpose it’s a more fulfilling and fruitful life.
Community or professional highlights:
I sit on the steering committee for the Leadership Modesto program, serve as a Love Our Cities advisory board member and as president of Modesto’s Toastmasters public speaking club for government officials. I am a Rotarian and volunteer with the Downtown Modesto Partnership, Project LEAD (an MJC program) and various nonprofit organizations. I am interested in increasing civic engagement and making government relatable through communication. My efforts in social media and digital communication were instrumental in earning the City of Modesto Digital Cities award in 2016.
I recently participated in the first cohort of the James Irvine New Leadership Network and am actively collaborating with other participants on a community rebranding effort to change the perception of our region. I am also currently working with a small committee to bring the first ever TEDx Conference to Modesto this fall.
Your life changed when:
So many things have changed my life. From being a young musician growing up and traveling to perform …to becoming a mother. Recently learning through the New Leadership Network about myself and the type of leader I am and the type I aspire to be, what motivates people to behave the way they do (human centered design) and how being vulnerable with people is the only way to be in relationship and grow as a person. Tough to pick one moment. My life is constantly changing.
In a professional sense, it was huge for me when I became the VP of Marketing and Development for United Way of Stanislaus County in 2012, before working for local government. This experience allowed me to understand the larger picture of how our community works. Prior to that, my work in the nonprofit sector had provided meaning from sort of a myopic viewpoint related to the impact that specific work had in the community. My role at United Way allowed the opportunity to zoom out and see how giving, volunteering and advocacy was something we can and should all be integrating into our lives in whatever we are doing professionally. I learned that my gift is not in one specific field but in communication, which is relevant to everything you do. A wiser (older than 40) friend told me recently, “In this community if you have a gift, you have an obligation.” I am continually seeking out new ways to use my gift to make this community better.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I hope that people see me as a champion of Modesto. I want to be part of the effort that changes opinions about our city and I want to inspire others to do the same. If enough of us stop apologizing for the problems in our city and redirect that energy to being the change we want to see, we’ll reshape our community in remarkable ways. There is this love story emerging here that is so exciting to see and I work hard to be a part of that, exposing the good in our city and collaborating on exciting projects that will change our image. I want to be that person you grab coffee with when you have a good idea and want to mobilize people into coming alongside to help. I am passionate about amplifying good things that are happening throughout our community and bridge building, connecting, aligning support to make those efforts successful and then telling that story.
I want to be a catalyst for positive change and for making Modesto more glorious. I want to challenge the “way we’ve always done it” mindset that stifles creativity and progress and push for taking risks, while staying on mission. It’s all too ambitious and I realize that it’s also vague … but that is by design. What makes Modesto better this year may not be what we should be working on next year. It’s all about agility.
What do you like most about living here?
This community has so many kind and generous people. We really are the City of Great Neighbors and look out for one another. We are closely connected and that makes it feel like a classic little American town but we really aren’t that. There is so much to experience and enjoy in and around Modesto. I can’t see myself living anywhere else. I have been here nearly my whole life and I count it an incredible blessing to know that I have a ton of friends who would go to the ends of the earth to help me if I needed something … and they know that I would do the same. Relationships are a big deal to me.
I also am really in awe of the talent we have here. The artistic and musical talent in our area is incredible. We are very modest about it but we have some of the most talented makers and creatives in the country living here. We just need to do a better job showing our appreciation of their gifts, supporting and encouraging them. I love that we are so humble about the fact that we are the agricultural epicenter of the country. We are home to the largest privately owned winery in the world. We export most of the world’s nuts and have a culinary tradition that would impress even the most experienced food critic. We were living farm to table before it was a thing. That’s just how we live.
Why is community involvement important?
Because who wants to live in a community as a bystander? Sorta sounds like living life by accident instead of on purpose.
At a glance
- Age: 38
- Occupation: Public Information Officer, Stanislaus County
