20 under 40: KRIS HELTON

Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Make time to be your best self.”
It’s easy to get distracted by obligations and commitments requiring a million small decisions each day. I have been intentional over the past few years to take time to be my best self in small moments throughout the day that slow me down and focus my energy.
Community or professional highlights:
My highlights include working and growing different businesses in Modesto. Connecting with others to help make this community a better place to live.
Current community activities:
Modesto Rotary Club, Modesto Chamber of Commerce-Leadership Modesto Steering Committee, Elder at Modesto Covenant Church, and Steering Committee for the Global Leadership Summit-Modesto.
Former community activities:
CommonWealth-Modesto (founding member of the community betterment group, not the restaurant), CSU Stanislaus College of Education, Miracle League of Stanislaus County (founding board member), Valley Apprentice with: Center for Human Services, and Focus on Prevention / Stanislaus County
Your life changed when:
My life changes when I had to shut down my business. I experiences significant financial losses due to uncollectable receivables and was forced to shut down my company. I went through a period of identity and soul searching. I have come out the other side as a better version of my former self. I am more focused on the decisions I make for family, business, and community. I make time to understand what is important and what contributes to moving my life forward in a positive way. I don’t let little things get to me and I stay focused on my goals.
What do you want people to know most about you?
My faith in Jesus and family are the most important things in my life. I have an amazing, beautiful, and supportive wife and three beautiful, healthy and smart children.
In my professional life, I thrive when cultivating and stewarding relationships, in particular when making connections between unlikely allies. In addition, I enjoy the balance between actively listening and dynamically engaging which ensures I develop a true understanding of the needs of the involved parties. I think I have a strategic mindset that helps me sort through the clutter to find the best route.
What do you like most about living here?
I love the people. Modesto is a place permeating with exceptional people that are committed to making this community a step above the rest. I have regular interactions and conversations with friends who are involved in different community activities for the betterment of everyone living here. I have been told many times from clients and friends that Modesto is not what they thought I was. They went on to say that some of the collaboration and involvement they see within all sectors of the community just doesn’t happen elsewhere. We have the unique ability to have open conversations about how to make this a better place and from what I have experienced over the years those conversations and actions that follow are working.
Why is community involvement important?
Community involvement is important because it affects changes for everyone living in the community whether they are involved in the change or not. Community involvement produces beautiful moments where we can experience kids with serious physical and mental disabilities play baseball because someone had the courage to build them a field. Community involvement paves the way for future leaders to be bolstered by past leaders that have been carrying the torch. Community involvement is important because it encourages creativity by connecting different networks with different perspectives.
I want to have a hand in shaping the future of this community. I am committed to helping the process rather than complaining about what could be better.
At a glance
- Age: 38
- Occupation: Construction/project management consultant
