20 under 40: KRISTIN MOSTOWSKI

Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing then you will be successful.” – Albert Schweitzer
When I read this it reminds me to have the courage to do what you love and follow your heart even when it may seem challenging. I believe one can be happy and succeed if you pursue your work and personal life in harmony with your passion.
Community or professional highlights:
Working for Community Hospice has made a vast impact on my life and has taught me to live every moment to the fullest because one never knows what tomorrow brings. This organization has provided me many opportunities to help community members in their time of need. Every day I am given a gift, knowing that I am contributing to our mission of providing compassionate and quality care to friends and neighbors in our community.
Community Hospice’s Camp Erin of the Central Valley is by far one of my favorite programs to be involved in. We have so many children in our community that have experienced loss and are grieving. Camp provides children the opportunity to bond with peers that have gone through similar circumstances, and learn the tools to heal and begin their grief journey. I am honored to have the privilege to walk alongside many children in our community and be part of their healing journey.
Your life changed when:
My life forever changed when I met my loving husband Mitchell and we were blessed with our three beautiful children. My family completes me and I cannot imagine life without them. Every day I get to see the world through my children’s eyes, it gives me a different perspective on life and has made me want to be a better person and role model for them and other children in our community.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I want people to know that I consider myself very blessed to have incredible people in my life who support me and allow me to be myself. I can 100 percent say that my close family, friends and peers have shaped me into the woman I am today. I am grateful for all who have sacrificed to provide me opportunities and encourage me when needed. They have taught me the importance of having an opinion and using my voice, as well as viewing life’s obstacles as opportunities to learn and flourish. I strive to be intentional with my actions and be the best version of myself and hope I can inspire those around me to do the same.
What do you like most about living here?
I have lived in Stanislaus County the majority of my life. I can tell you when I moved away to attend college in Southern California I was elated and never thought I would desire to return. It was not until I was gone that I learned to appreciate all our community has to offer. We have the best produce around, a vibrant downtown full of culture, entertainment and dining, great educational opportunities, and really great people in our community that want it to thrive. I was happy to return back to my roots and am fortunate to raise my family here. It’s easy living here!
Why is community involvement important?
I think it is safe to say, “I am a people person.” Community involvement allows me to build relationships with peers and work towards a common goal of making a difference in some aspect to our community. I have been blessed to have amazing role models in my life that have taught me the value and joy of contributing to make a difference. My grandmother and mother have been involved in many charities and community organizations and have shown me that giving back brings great happiness. I once read a quote, “You only get out what you put in. Don’t expect more until you do more.” This quote encourages me to do more. I want the best for my kids, family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and community. Our community needs are constantly evolving, there is plenty of opportunity to engage with peers, get involved and make a difference; and ultimately be happy!
At a glance
- Age: 35
- Occupation: Director of Public Relations for Community Hospice
