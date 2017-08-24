20 under 40: BOWEN CARDOZA

Favorite quote or saying, why?
Make sure to remain balanced in life and to not equate money with success. There are many successful moneymakers who are failures as human beings.
Community or professional highlights:
• Modesto Chamber of Commerce
• Howard Training Center Former Board Member
• Sierra Vista Child & Family Services, Former Board Member
• Miracle League of Stanislaus County, Board Member
• Memorial Hospital Foundation, Board Member
• Opportunity Stanislaus, Board Member
• Bowen and Michelle Cardoza Family Fund
• Capital Club, Founding Member
Your life changed when:
It changed three different times, when I got married in 2005 to Michelle and when we had our Children in 2010 (Mia) and 2013 (RJ).
What do you want people to know most about you?
That I am very appreciative to have so many great friends and supportive family members in my life.
What do you like most about living here?
The people. We are very lucky to live in such a giving community.
Why is community involvement important?
Community involvement has been a part of my life since the very beginning and because of that, I feel it’s terribly important to be active in our community wither is philanthropically or being hands on for a specific cause. I think it’s also extremely important that efforts are made to enrich our economic development and growth because without this, our community needs will only grow. I hope to demonstrate the importance of Community Involvement to my kids, just like my parents did for me.
At a glance
- Age: 36
- Occupation: Vice President, CoSol Commericial Real Estate
