20 under 40: DAVID BURKETT

Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion.” I appreciate those individuals that are willing to move it forward, to not sit on the sidelines pointing and yelling suggestions on how it should be done. To step up, buy-in, find opportunity to make a positive impact on community, or an individual at any level; that’s what excites me. I’m drawn to those individuals. They typically share a passion for life that is contagious. “Buying the ticket” is taking the first step, ‘taking the ride” is about seeing it through and “forced consciousness expansion,” well that’s wisdom and experience.
Community or professional highlights:
Professionally, my highlights include the day I obtained my architectural license from the state of California then Arizona, and the creation of Burkett Architecture. The passion took hold in high school while attending both drafting in addition to art classes and the path I took to obtain a professional license was varied, long and may be considered non-traditional; so, you can imagine the excitement and pride I felt receiving my license. Over two years ago I left a successful company to fulfill my dreams to create my own architectural firm. Burkett Architecture started small but with a desire and focus on design, quality and more importantly relationships. With a talented staff, we now have projects and clients from the Bay Area, to the foothills and from southern California, to norther California.
Some of my community highlights include my involvement in the American Institute for Architects Sierra Valley chapter, Modesto Art Museum, Modesto Culture Commission, coaching Science Olympiad for local elementary school and co-founder of the award-winning Modesto Architecture Festival. Over the past 10 years the Modesto Architecture Festival has grown from a one-day film event to an event that has touched thousands locally and as far away as Germany.
Your life changed when:
Starting a family was an incredible experience that still to this day keeps me on my toes. My wife and kids are forever encouraging and supportive. It was my wife who suggested I bring my exam prep books to the hospital when she was in labor with our now 10-year-old. My kids asked if they can help with the family and kids event at the architecture festival. Throughout all my projects, commitment to boards, festival startups, creating my own firm, travel for work or community volunteering; they have provided a supportive environment for me to grow a make a positive impact.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I’m passionate about what I do but more importantly I want others to feel empowered and passionate to make a positive impact on their community or neighborhood. I strongly feel that it only takes a handful of people who are willing to engage to make a difference.
What do you like most about living here?
I have been fortunate to know and work with some incredibly talented people in Modesto and that has provided opportunities for collaboration, inspiration and friendship. Growing up in Modesto has been a wonderful experience for me and I’m delighted there are opportunities to help this city grow and improve for all to enjoy.
Why is community involvement important?
Community involvement is personal to me because my community includes friends and family, my colleges and clients, my neighbors, my business and the future of my kids. We are all here and there is an opportunity to be involved on many levels. I have lead boards and action committees for many projects big and small and all come with a sense of pride knowing we made a positive impact on the community. It just feels like such a natural thing, to not only want to improve where we live but to give back, to increase the value and experience of our community.
At a glance
- Age:38
- Occupation: Architect, Burkett Architecture
