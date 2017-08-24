20 under 40: ERICA AYALA

Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Vulnerability is the only bridge to build connection.” - Brené Brown
This quote resonates with me because it’s a reminder to empathize, to be seen, and understand we all come from different backgrounds and circumstances. In order for me to do meaningful work and genuinely make a difference it’s necessary to connect and meet people where they are at.
Community or professional highlights:
Never miss a local story.
I have been helping my community in many ways and for many years.
Recently, I was selected as a fellow for the American Civil Liberties Union to represent Stanislaus County. In this capacity I will provide information and trainings to immigrant families. I am honored to be doing this because my parents were immigrants and I saw first-hand the struggles of immigrant families. I am also proud to have been appointed to the California Organized Investment Network advisory board, (COIN) by the rules committee of the California State Senate in 2014. In 2014 I was selected for the only statewide leadership institute in California for Latinas, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality, HOPE. I credit these accomplishments to my family and those individuals that believe in my capacity to serve my community.
I graduated from California State University in 2009 with a double Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Gender Studies. Most recently I had the honor to serve as the keynote speaker of the 10th Annual Chicano Latino Youth Conference. In 2012 I obtained my master’s degree from Saint Mary’s College. As a result of this accomplishment I was able to begin my own nonprofit focusing on teaching young women leadership skills, importance of civic-engagement, and self-empowerment. I am a believer that community work and education go hand in hand.
Your life changed when:
My life changed when my godmother (Niña) passed away. It really put the meaning of life into perspective. As a result of her passing I made it a point to surround myself with the people I love, I now spend more time doing meaningful work, and I do not take anything for granted. I honor my Niña every day by doing good work in the community.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I’m a proud daughter of immigrant parents from El Salvador and Mexico. Life has not been easy for my siblings and I, but we didn’t allow challenges to hold us back. On the contrary, we used our challenges to propel us forward and to reach our goals. This quote sums up my thoughts of how I live my life:
“Knowledge is not mean to be hidden. You get an education to show other, to teach others. You do not get an education to show how much more you are “better” than others. The purpose of your education should be to better others, to inform other on how they can also get opportunities like you have gotten, it is not and should never be for the sole purpose of self. Knowledge should be shared, given when asked and should make others grow in ways they never thought possible. That should be the essence of an education.” –Author unknown.
What do you like most about living here?
The Central Valley is the heart of California, it’s the land that feeds our country and it’s the area where my parents immigrated to. I love the diversity and the caring people that make the Valley the place it is.
Why is community involvement important?
Community involvement is essential for the improvement of our communities. I became involved in community work at a very young age and as a result it has given me a sense of purpose.
As a Central Valley resident, I am aware of the disparities in this region and therefore I have made it a goal to become involved and encourage others to do the same. Collectively we can improve so much more and change the negative narratives. For example the lack of voter turn out and low education levels are huge concerns needing community involvement. I’m a strong believer that encouraging the value of service will improve these statistics. Community involvement is not solely for adults, it’s everyone’s responsibility.
At a glance
- Age: 31
- Occupation: Founder & Executive Director of Invest In Me and Program Facilitator for San Joaquin County Office of Education
Comments