20 under 40: JOHN SURLA

Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Never trust a skinny chef.”
It’s my tag line on all my work T-shirts. I got it from a famous Hawaiian chef, Sam Choy. I was about 390 pounds at my highest weight. I’m now 280, but I still love to eat, drink and be merry!
Community or professional highlights:
Community:
- Gallo Center for the Arts-Board of Trustees
- State Theatre board member
- Community Brunch-Education Foundation Chef & Salvation Army Chef
- World Meeting of Popular Movements-Central Catholic High School (a meeting organized by the Pope)
- Central Catholic’s ‘’BASH” Fundraiser
- Central Saints Football Golf Tournament
- Memorial Foundation Golf Tournament
- Make Dreams Real-Boyett Golf Tournament
- Comforting Kids Fundraiser-Auction Dinner Donation
- Turlock Chamber of Commerce-Member
- Big Valley School-Fundraiser
Professional:
- 209 Magazine 2017 Best Chef
- 2009: Opened Surla’s in Modesto
- 2015: Opened Lola Bistro & Event Center in Hilmar
- 2018: Opening Fina by John Surla in Ripon (Italian)
Your life changed when:
I found Christ and got married 10 months ago to my beautiful wife Josephine and gained a son, Jack!
What do you want people to know most about you?
I like to help the community and make great food.
If you have passion in your life it is the secret sauce to any recipe!
What do you like most about living here?
Growing up in the Bay Area (Fremont) is was too big of a city. Modesto is great community where everyone knows everyone. Almost everywhere I patronize I can recognize somebody I know.
Why is community involvement important?
Helping is a huge factor in my life. It’s a challenge to me to raise as much as we can to help people in need. Developing programs to make our community more successful will make our area a better place to live. Also, if we help develop our children now, they can become better people in our future.
At a glance
- Age: 40 (39 at cutoff for 2017 20 under 40 class)
- Occupation: Executive Chef/Proprietor of Surla’s & Lola Bistro & Event Center
Comments