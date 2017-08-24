SARAH GROVER

Favorite quote or saying, why?
“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?’ Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It’s not just in some of us; it’s in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.”
– Marianne Williamson, “A Return To Love: Reflections on the Principles of A Course in Miracles,” Harper Collins, 1992; from Chapter 7, Section 3 (Pgs. 190-191).
These powerful words are important to me because they call out a truth that I wish to be reminded of every day. Each morning as I head downstairs I read these words inscribed on a door that my sister painted for me. The door’s symbolism of opportunity and adventure are not lost on me. It is a wonderful reminder to face each day full on.
I also, really enjoy the irony that this quote is often erroneously attributed to Nelson Mandela. This error is probably why I heard it in the first place. It’s a happy accident in my favor.
Community or professional highlights:
September 1, 2017 will be 10 years since I took ownership of Portico Home & Garden, which became Suite 52 Living in 2016. We are pleased to now offer the experience and taste of not only a 26-year-old institution but now shared from our hallowed Keller’s former location.
I have worked 16 years in our region’s design industry.
Serving on the Center for Human Services Board of Trustees for 10 years, including holding the office of President, was a great honor.
Participating in Leadership Modesto Class of 2005, was a valuable and enjoyable experience.
In an effort to encourage a “shop local” atmosphere in our community, I’ve led in the formation of two campaigns. The McHenry Village business owners have had two very successful “Taste of Giving Back” fourth quarter group promotions. Also, I was involved with the Modesto Independent Business Alliance, MIBA, co-chairing the 4th of July “Independents” Day float committee.
Your life changed when:
I failed organic chemistry! It was horrible at the time but has set me on my path to success. I proudly claim that I have the most college level math and science units of any interior designer, maybe ever. I started college pre-med and ready to heal the world. My second year of college, I realized that my talents and abilities were over on a different path. I took OChem again, from the same professor, and passed, to prove to myself that I could do it. Then, I transferred to the design program at CSU Sacramento. My first months there were filled with daily confirmations that I was in the right place. Who I was and wanted to be was at the end of this path. My life was changed, but it was a change in my plan not THE PLAN.
My senior internship was earned at Chris Reed Interior Design in downtown Modesto. I again had a list of what I thought I would do after college… San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Paris. Again, the plan was better. Chris Reed, my mentor and now friend, offered me an amazing first real job and the opportunity to learn from her decades of experience in the endlessly fascinating world of high end design. I am forever grateful.
What do you want people to know most about you?
There is a tote bag that hangs in my room that says, “I just want to make beautiful things and get enough sleep.” That’s me. I want to be part of the good, the beautiful, the more and the better everywhere I go.
I have had amazing opportunities to travel the world both for the sheer joy of seeing our planet and in hopes of bettering the lives of others. Visiting Cambodia has been the highlight of the latter. I had the privilege, through my family’s philanthropic efforts, to work alongside two Cambodian ministries. Both the orphanage and the sewing project are making strides to bring hope and purpose to women and children who have so little.
What do you like most about living here?
My Grandpa was born here. As a 5th generation Modestan, my family connection to this place is immense. Every place has generations of memories. These fields, homes, buildings, fences, streets and trees have stories of my family. I see people I know everywhere I go. There is no loneliness. I am always grounded and aware that I belong here. This is my town. The flip side is the anonymity of travel is amazing.
The bounty of Modesto is her people. The individuals who chose to call this place home are good people. We are an especially nice, kind and generous people. Of course there are bad days and bad eggs but I think there is something special in this community. I see it every day in my store, among friends and family and new people alike. We have found a courtesy that I expect because it is what I know best.
Why is community involvement important?
If I say that this is “My Town,” then my ownership of her includes the good, the bad and the ugly. It means, “I’m in charge of preserving and treasuring the things that I want to stay and grow. I’m equally responsible to work for the things that I want to change. We have our flaws, our ugly places and our dirty secrets. My Town, Our home is worth fighting for. The safety, enrichment and prosperity of my neighbors, friends and family are motivation to find the places where I can do good and do it.”
At a glance
- Age: 39
- Occupation: Interior Designer and Owner, Suite 52 Living
