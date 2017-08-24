20 under 40: ANGELICA J. ANGUIANO-FRANCO

Favorite quote or saying, why?
“If you want something done, ask a busy person.”
I like this quote because it’s a reminder that no matter how full our schedule gets, we should always make time to do what is important. No excuses!
Community or professional highlights:
I am currently finance chair of the Stanislaus County Fair Board, appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015. We have one of the most successful fairs in the west coast. The fair is an event where diverse groups of people come together to celebrate our community. There is something there for everyone.
I am also vice president at Stanislaus County’s Haven. Haven provides shelter and counseling to those who have suffered domestic and sexual abuse. For me, it is always a wake-up call, and a call to action, when I think of the children who receive services through Haven. Most recently, Haven launched the HAART (Healthy and Responsible Relationships Troop) program at local high schools to assist young adults develop strong, healthy relationships.
I’ve been a member of PIQE (Parent Institute for Quality Education) since 2013. At PIQE we educate and support parents who aspire to help their children succeed in school and college but who likely never graduated high school themselves. My own mother, an immigrant from Mexico, attended PIQE when I was in school to learn how to better help her children succeed. PIQE presents 10 scholarships at the end of each school year to students whose parents have participated in its courses. Partaking in the scholarship process has been especially gratifying for me.
I am also a former member of Murals in Modesto. As a group we raised money for the murals that showcase our community on the walls of Camp 4 and Dewz Wine Bar.
Finally, I have also participated in free legal clinics.
Your life changed when:
First, when I married my husband. Second, when I became mom to my son, Ambrose. Ambrose makes me grateful to be alive each day and appreciate how precious life is. Third, when I received my license to practice law and became entrusted with my clients’ life-impacting cases. Fourth, when I graduated law school. After graduating high school, I started working full-time and went to night school. Once I finished law school, I felt a beautiful rush of freedom and felt like I could finally be myself and choose what I wanted to do with my time.
What do you want people to know most about you?
I grew up in south side Modesto off of Crows Landing Road, which still is a fairly low income neighborhood. During those years we faced a lot of hardships that have influenced my life. I remember spending my summers in the community pool and eating free lunches at the Salvation Army, which is a great community asset to the neighborhood. During their annual Christmas events they would give us a toy and I will never forget how much joy that brought us. I also remember the less pleasant aspects of our situation like wondering why so many streets in our neighborhood did not have sidewalks when we walked to school, how it didn’t feel safe and that our only park did not have the jungle gym like the ones in the wealthier parts of Modesto did. These inequalities were simple to understand even as a third grader and are a part of what influenced my decision to become an attorney.
What do you like most about living here?
I like that small changes (like adding a mural on a wall) can make a big difference in this county. I also love that our towns are small enough to where you can know a lot of people, but big enough to where there is always someone interesting to meet. I’m pleased that we have a fairly diverse community and that we don’t face the traffic congestion that many big cities do.
Why is community involvement important?
There are many reasons, but I will focus on two. First, there are many people, including children, facing tough life situations right now who may not have anyone to turn to. You may be the only person who could bring a positive change and influence to their life. Imagine the feeling of helping someone go to college, or the relief of helping someone find a safe shelter for a night. Your actions will have a multiplying effect in our entire community. You may not see the transformation directly, but your children might.
Secondly, it just feels good! Humans are happiest when they love one another and nothing feels better than making someone else smile.
At a glance
- Age: 31
- Occupation: Attorney, Law Offices of Mark S. Nelson
