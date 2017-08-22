All you need to know about rosé

A few weeks ago, I commented at an outside dinner party that all the wines on the table were pink. It was a warm summer evening with all kinds of appetizers so the chilled rosés were perfect.
The acceptance of drinking pink has taken a while. Most were hesitant, thinking all pinks were like white zinfandel. They are not. Almost all are bone dry. (Ok, stop right here. I’m not picking on you white zin lovers. If you like sweet pinks, that’s great. Drink what you like, period). According to a recent Nielsen Report, rosés increased 35 percent by volume and 60 percent in value last year at U.S. food stores. Locally, O’Brien’s Market recently tasted seven rosés and Stewart & Jasper will be tasting five at their “Rose All Day” event on Sept. 19. rosés are hot and here’s why.
The taste profile of rosé is fruity (not sweet), medium bodied, dry, with crisp acidity and moderate to low alcohol. The color is determined by the time it is in contact with red skins, stems and seeds, from 2 to 20 hours. The taste depends on which red grape is used. In France, mainly from Provence and Languedoc-Roussillon, grenache, syrah and Rhone varieties have become the standard. Common flavors are strawberry, cranberry, honeydew melon, watermelon, rose petal, celery and orange peel. The crisp acidity makes rosé an excellent food wine. It pairs well with spicy ethnic foods, smoked meats and all things barbecue, vegetarian dishes, salads, shrimp, lobster, pork, lamb, bacon, paella, sushi and is a terrific sipper with nachos for Monday night football. Yes, real men do drink pink.
Tasty rosés from France, Italy, Spain, Chile, Argentina and the U.S. (sometimes labeled Vin Gris) are here and priced well under $15, many under $10. Try to buy the most recent vintage, 2016. The 2015 are drinkable but I would avoid wines three or four years old. My Trader Joe’s connection dropped off a bottle of the 2017 the Vinas Chileans Rosario Estate Reserva Winemaker’s Estate Rosé. The 2016 was a table selection pick and this one is too. It’s the rosé bargain of the year at just $3.49.
September is California Wine Month
Here are a few wine events you might want to Google and check out in September: Livermore Valley Harvest Celebration, Calistoga Wine Experience, Capitola Art and Wine Festival, Amador Barbera Festival, Eat, Drink Los Gatos, 2017 Sonoma Valley Crush, 2017 Lake County Wine Auction and Sonoma Wine Country Weekend. Find more at www.discovercaliforniawines.com. Cheers!
