‘This doesn’t bring me shame’: Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual

In an emotional tweet posted on Saturday night, pop star Aaron Carter came out as bisexual. He said his identity “has been weighing on my chest for nearly half my life.”
The 29-year-old singer said he started to find both boys and girls attractive when he was 13, around the time he became well-known as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. When he was 17, Carter “had an experience with a male I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”
Carter and his girlfriend were arrested last month in Georgia on DUI and drug charges in Georgia, according to CBS Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, Carter and his girlfriend, Madison Parker, broke up last week and that the breakup was mutual.
Carter recently released singles “Fool’s Gold” in 2016 and “Sooner or Later” in 2017.
Read the rest of Carter’s note below:
August 6, 2017
