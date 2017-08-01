Turlock’s Dust Bowl celebrates

Dust Bowl Brewing Company produced its first beer in May of 2009 with two employees, the owner and the brewer. Within a short time they opened the Dust Bowl Taproom in downtown Turlock. With a great location, outstanding food and an expanded portfolio of craft beers, the taproom became an immediate success. The cool words then buzzing around Turlock were “Hops of Wrath” and “Oakie Nachos.” Demand seemed to be nudging in on supply so expansion became a necessity. The new Dust Bowl Brewery, on Fulkerth Road, opened last July 18.
Since then, the Brewery Taproom has served 248,000, 28,000 beer samplers, 47,000 hamburgers, 58,000 sandwiches and 8,000 growlers filled. And the downtown Taproom continues to thrive, providing a nice alternative, with a more intimate vibe. The Brewery Taproom has recently created semi-private spaces for groups ranging from 30 to 100 people. Bocce courts have been added and are currently available for $30 an hour. Other games are free of charge with a dedicated Kids Zone. Tours of the facility are in the development stage and should be up and running next month. Reservations are highly recommended for the Brewery Taproom at www.dustbowlbrewing.com.
From two employees to over 150, the growth has been amazing. Owners, Brett Tate and Brett Honore, both stated “We had no idea our new taproom would be so popular and we are grateful. The larger facility is a destination and people stay for hours engaging in our brand which is good for our business inside and outside of the 209.” Happy Anniversary and a job well done.
Almost Free Wine Tastings
I don’t get to the big city (Modesto) very often. When I do, I try to go on the tasting days at O’Brien’s Market. The charge usually is $5 for four or five tastes along with cheese pairings. Tom Bender always has a great selection of wines and the tasters are very friendly. If you’re headed to Paso Robles put Eberle Winery on your list. There is no charge for tasting or for the cave tour. Great wines, people and friendly dogs … woof!
Two bargain wines, both under $10, made our table this week. The 2016 McManis Rose of Pinot Noir from Lodi is the real deal. It’s a well balanced, dry, crisp and food friendly pink. ($9.99 all markets). The 2013 Temptation Zinfandel (Costco, Turlock) produced by Alexander Valley Vineyards of Healdsburg ($7.99) is a light bright berry flavored zin with a touch of spice and a great price. Cheers!
