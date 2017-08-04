Succulents take the spotlight in a special UC Davis Arboretum tour on Aug. 5, 2017.
Living

See sensational succulents and other water-wise plants

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

August 04, 2017 2:00 PM

Tour: Sensational Succulents

Where: Ruth Risdon Storer Garden, Arboretum, UC Davis

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Admission: Free; free parking along Garrod Drive

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

This guided tour spotlights hundreds of colorful and easy-care succulents featured in the drought-tolerant Storer Garden. Discover some new favorite water-wise plants.

Orchid workshop

Where: Exotic Plants, 1833 Howe Ave., Sacramento

When: Noon Saturday, Aug. 5

Admission: Free

Details: 916-922-4769, www.exoticplantsltd.com

Learn the basics of orchid care including how to make them rebloom. Call ahead to reserve a seat.

94th semi-annual Vintage Glass, China and Pottery Show and Sale

Where: McClellan Conference Center, 5411 Luce Ave., North Highlands

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6

Admission: $6 Saturday, $3 Sunday

Details: 209-606-0309, 916-643-6222, www.idgc.org

Attention china and glass collectors: Step back in time with the Sacramento chapter of the International Depression Glass Club as it hosts its annual summer glass showcase and sale. Find unusual Depression-era and midcentury pieces as well as a wealth of expertise from 18 dealers. In addition, shop sterling silver, jewelry, linens and other household collectibles.

WaterSmart seminar

Where: Citrus Heights Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights

When: 9 a.m. next Saturday, Aug. 12

Admission: Free

Details: www.ecolandscape.org

How do you care for a river-friendly landscape after the lawn is gone? This three-hour seminar tackles many of those issues including how to “grow” a drip-irrigation system, care of ornamental grasses and pest prevention. Register in advance via website.

Debbie Arrington

