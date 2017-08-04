Hummingbirds can’t resist this compact purple sage

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.
Dwarf Mexican bush sage
Salvia leucantha ‘’Santa Barbara’
Size: Up to 2 to 3 feet tall and 6 feet wide.
Bloom season: Purple and rose-lavender blooms from summer through fall.
Exposure: Full sun.
Pruning needs: Cut old stems to new bud sprouts on the woody base in winter or early spring.
Water needs: Low; once established, deep water once or twice a month.
Snapshot: A dwarf version of Mexican sage, the Santa Barbara cultivar stays compact, producing a squat evergreen bush with upright stems and narrow leaves. In summer, it produces abundant foot-long wands of purple and rose-lavender flower stalks that stick around until frost. These colorful blooms attract attention – and hummingbirds.
For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
Comments