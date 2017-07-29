What do wine, Fiji and barbecue have in common? August in Modesto, Mother Lode

Hear the sounds and see the frights of Roseville's DireWorld Scare Park

The park, which includes five haunted houses, two VIP houses and an escape room, will give visitors quote a scare with attractions ranging from a classic Old West haunted house to a more original Alice in Wonderland themed scare. DireWorld is located at 800 All America City Blvd in Roseville. Ticket prices range from $29 for general admission to $69 for VIP, and the park will be open through Halloween.