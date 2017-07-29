What do wine, Fiji and barbecue have in common? August in Modesto, Mother Lode

Hot times offer a literal introduction to August – the weather promises triple digits for the beginning of the coming month. But August also is a hot time to get out and enjoy some of the celebrations communities across the region have to offer.
Music, culture, brews, wine and even some good old barbecue will pepper the festival landscape in the coming weeks. Here’s a look at some of the larger events:
1st Friday Street Faire – Aug. 4: The Downtown Modesto Partnership presents weekly street celebrations through October featuring local artists, makers, crafters, musicians and food. 5-9 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, between J and K streets. domopartnership.org or 209-303-0411.
Modesto Fiji Festival – Aug. 5: Fiji Social Cultural Association celebrates with entertainment, rides and games for kids, authentic Fijian food, live music, dancing under the stars and a beer garden. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Community Center, 1416 Maze Blvd., Modesto. $5, kids rides and games free.
Modstock Music Festival – Aug. 6: Valley Music Institute presents this seventh annual event featuring more than 30 bands, including young students from the VMI program. Food, drink, arts and crafts and family activities. 10 a.m. to dusk Graceada Park, Sycamore Avenue and Needham Street, Modesto. www.facebook.com/ModstockMusicFest.
Ceres Bands, Brews & BBQ Throwdown – Aug. 12: A barbecue competition combines with a music festival for this event from the Ceres Chamber of Commerce. Live music from Voodoo Killer, Valley Fire and Faithfully. Also this year, a craft brew competition. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Whitmore Park, North & 3rd streets, Ceres. Free. www.cereschamber.com/bbq.html
Arnold Music Wine & Art Festival – Aug. 12: Eleventh annual fest offers a day of wine tasting for $15. The event includes beverages, arts, adventure and craft booths; food available for sale. Music by Almost Blue, Bill Welles Band, Nathan Ignacio and Cantamos. Wine tasting 2 to 5 p.m., festival 2-8:30 p.m. Cedar Center, downtown Arnold. www.gocalaveras.com.
Red Dirt and Gold Dust Music Fest – Aug. 19: All-day event with Red Dirt music industry artists Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, Cottonwood Creek, Porter Union and Jamie Lin Wilson. With Gold Country barbecue and other vendors. 1 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $25 presale, $30 at the door; free age 5 and under. www.reddirtandgolddust.com
A Day in the Park – Aug. 19: Calaveras Big Trees Association event with nature-related activities, exhibits, carriage rides, food, face painting. Magnolia Rhythm Trio performs at the campfire center from noon to 2 p.m. and food will be sold in front of Jack Knight Hall. Also, kids crafts and games for the kids. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Calaveras Big Trees State Park, Highway 4, Arnold. Free; $10 car park admission. bigtrees.org.
Gold & Outdoor Festival – Aug. 19-20: Gold panning, equipment demonstrations, claim jumper detecting hunt, prospecting seminars, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora. $7, free age 12 and under. www.deltagolddiggers.com.
Assyrian Festival – Aug. 26-27: This annual fest is hosted by Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California and features authentic food, historical exhibits, live entertainment and a kids zone. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, Turlock. www.cvassyrianfestival.com.
Taste of Oakdale – Aug. 29: Food, drink and more. 5-8 p.m. Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. $25 advance; $35 door. 209-847-2244.
