Got bored kids? Here’s a rundown of affordable ways to entertain them – and you

Bored yet? Or maybe more importantly, are the kids bored yet?
As summer continues its downhill roll, you might be wondering how to catch some fun before it’s over – while also keeping the family entertained before school starts.
Yes, school. There are just a few weeks left before classes begin anew in August across most of the Modesto region. If you still want to make some summer 2017 memories with the family, now’s the time to find day or weekend excursions to enjoy mother nature, splash around in the region’s waterways or find a hidden treasure to explore.
We have some suggestions for summer fun to be had in the valley and the Mother Lode regions. One important note: if you’re going to be out on the waterways, make sure everyone is equipped with life jackets and follow all necessary and posted safety precautions.
The Great Outdoors
Calaveras Big Trees State Park – Check out massive natural wonders while strolling through groves of giant sequoias at this state park. There are campgrounds, picnic areas and miles of hiking, biking and cross country trails. The visitors center includes visual and hands-on exhibits about the park’s history and natural environment. bigtrees.org.
Knights Ferry – Just east of Oakdale, Knights Ferry offers an array of activities, including rafting on the Stanislaus River with class I and II rapids along the 8.5 miles of water. Along the route are lovely views, bluffs and opportunities for wildlife viewing. With safety first in mind, there are commercial river rafting companies in the region to help you. stanislausriver.com/rafting.
Woodward Reservoir – Woodward is on 26-Mile Road north of Oakdale. Recreation includes swimming, fishing, boating, water/jet skiing and more. Facilities at Woodward also include campsites, concessions and picnic shelters. www.stancounty.com/parks/reservoir.shtm.
Modesto Reservoir – On Reservoir Road off Highway 132 just east of Waterford, the Modesto Reservoir provides water for the Modesto Irrigation District. But the park also offers plenty of summer activities including camping, swimming, boating, fishing, picnic areas and an archery range. www.stancounty.com/parks/reservoir.shtm.
Turlock Lake State Recreation Area – In eastern Stanislaus County this area features picnicking, fishing, swimming, boating and water skiing with 26 miles of shoreline and foothill country. Picnicking, day-use, and boat launch ramps are available; the campground has been shut down to address flooding issues. The area is bounded on the north by the Tuolumne River and on the south by Turlock Lake, 22600 Lake Road, La Grange. www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=555.
Caswell Memorial State Park – This getaway near Ripon also is on the banks of the Stanislaus River. Caswell provides opportunities for fishing, camping, nature walks, bird watching, swimming and more. The oak forest is surrounded by several plant species, some of which are rarely found anywhere else in the area. Boating also is available. www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=557.
Pinecrest Lake – Resting in the Stanislaus National Forest about a mile off Highway 108, Pinecrest is open for boating, swimming and fishing. A marina rents sailboats, party boats, paddle boats and kayaks. A relatively large sandy beach at the south end allows for picnicking, wading and swimming, and there’s a hiking trail that runs around the entire lake. For more, see pinecrestlakeca.com. After a day of water activities, dry off and head to the outdoor movie theater at Pinecrest where they are showing movies under the stars beginning at 8:30 p.m. now through Aug. 5. Featuring current-run family films, tickets are $7.50, free for children ages 3 and under. Among the films running on various days are “Despicable Me 3,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Cars 3.” For more on the outdoor film area and films by date, see www.pinecresttheater.com.
Inside & Out
Columbia State Historic Park – This living Gold Rush town offers visitors a chance to travel back in time and experience the 1850s while panning for gold, exploring exhibits, riding a stagecoach and learning about California history on guided tours. Free town tours start at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tours meet at the town’s museum and last about an hour. www.visitcolumbiacalifornia.com.
Castle Air Museum – Once an Air Force base, this museum in Atwater holds a large collection of historic World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War aircraft on display. Also on view is the Air Force One plane that served the administrations of Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton and George W. Bush; tours of the VC-9C Presidential Aircraft are available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit Castle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. Admission is $10 to $15. www.castleairmuseum.org.
Calaveras caverns – With several caverns to choose from, there’s plenty of adventure to be had deep within the earth of Calaveras County. Cave & Mine Adventures offers tours, expeditions, rappelling, climbing and more at the Black Chasm, California and Moaning caverns. Costs vary by park and by adventure. For information on activities at the three caverns, call 866-762-2837 or see caverntours.com.
Inside & Cool
McHenry Mansion and Museum – For a history lesson on Modesto’s past, check out two more city treasures, downtown’s McHenry Mansion and the McHenry Museum. The Victorian McHenry Mansion was built by rancher and banker Robert McHenry and his wife Matilda in 1883. The visitor center is the first stop for those who want to tour the restored mansion for a short video on the home’s history. Free tours are offered 12:30 to 4 p.m. daily except Saturdays. The center also houses a gift shop, 924 15th St. mchenrymansion.org.
Down I Street from the mansion sits the McHenry Museum, willed to house the city’s library by Robert McHenry’s son Oramil. After a new library was built in 1971, the building was converted to a museum that continues to offer historical exhibits. Open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, the museum is at 1402 I St. mchenrymuseum.org.
Great Valley Museum – This treasure at Modesto Junior College holds a wealth of enjoyment for young and old. There are ongoing exhibits on Native Californians, Central Valley Habitats, plants and flowers, animals and more. The William R. Luebke Planetarium offers shows to the public on Saturdays, geared to ages 5 and up. Regular museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and admission is $3-$5, $15 for a family up to six. Planetarium shows are Saturdays, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for $3-$6. Located on the MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto. For more, see www.mjc.edu/instruction/sme/gvm/events.php.
