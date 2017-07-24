Ready to get Punk in Drublic? Craft beer and music festival is coming to Sacramento

Beer and punk rock lovers should circle Oct. 15 on their calendars. The Punk and Drublic craft beer and music festival will be coming to Sacramento that day.
The festival will be located at Papa Murphy’s Park near Cal Expo, according to its website. Sacramento is one of five cities set to host the festival. The other four cities are Concord, Huntington Beach, Tacoma and Boise.
The lineup for the festival in Sacramento won’t be announced until Aug. 7. Notable bands performing in Tacoma and Boise include NOFX, Bad Religion, Goldfinger, Less Than Jake and Bad Cop Bad Cop, according to the festival website.
The festival opens at noon, and tastings of the more than 100 craft beers will end at 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. there will be beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks to purchase. Festivalgoers must be 21 years old or older to attend, according to the website.
Stone Brewing will release small batch Stone & NOFX Punk in Drublic Hoppy Lager in the participating markets, according to the Idaho Statesman.
The name for the festival comes from NOFX’s “Punk In Drublic” album, which has sold more than one million copies.
Tickets have not gone on sale yet, but there will be general admission and VIP tickets available.
Comments