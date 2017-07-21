It’s National Junk Food Day. Here’s the ubiquitous 7-Eleven Big Gulp, with a hot dog, taquitos, a deli sandwich and chocolate chip cookies from 7-Eleven in Fort Worth, Texas.
It’s National Junk Food Day. Here’s the ubiquitous 7-Eleven Big Gulp, with a hot dog, taquitos, a deli sandwich and chocolate chip cookies from 7-Eleven in Fort Worth, Texas. RALPH LAUER Fort Worth Star-Telegram
It’s National Junk Food Day. Here’s the ubiquitous 7-Eleven Big Gulp, with a hot dog, taquitos, a deli sandwich and chocolate chip cookies from 7-Eleven in Fort Worth, Texas. RALPH LAUER Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Living

Go ahead, eat that Twinkie. It’s National Junk Food Day.

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

July 21, 2017 12:18 PM

It’s National Junk Food Day, so what will you be eating? Will it be barbecued pork rinds, sweet and sour gummy worms, or those funky smelling Funyuns?

Social media is full of suggestions of how people will celebrate their junk food craving. And just so that we are clear, because you don’t want to eat something healthy by mistake, Web MD defines junk food like this:

“Junk food generally refers to foods that contribute lots of calories but little nutritional value.”

That seems simple enough, right. But what about pizza? Experts generally give pizza a pass. Remember, cheese, tomato sauce and vegetables have nutritional value.

You want something processed and commercially wrapped or bagged in plastic. You know, chips, cheese puffs, candy bars, you get the idea.

Even vegans get to have some fun. Did you know Oreos are vegan?

And if you need any ideas, here are a few culled from Twitter and Instagram:

 

The mother of all junk food! #nationaljunkfoodday

A post shared by Charm City Cakes (@charmcitycakes) on

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

    You may be buying notebooks, erasers and crayons to prepare your kids to go back to school, but you should be thinking about preparing them from the inside out, too. Here are some healthy adjustments you can make to ensure your child gets off to a good start.

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year
See feeding humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 0:59

See feeding humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

View More Video