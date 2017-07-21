Go ahead, eat that Twinkie. It’s National Junk Food Day.

It’s National Junk Food Day, so what will you be eating? Will it be barbecued pork rinds, sweet and sour gummy worms, or those funky smelling Funyuns?
Social media is full of suggestions of how people will celebrate their junk food craving. And just so that we are clear, because you don’t want to eat something healthy by mistake, Web MD defines junk food like this:
“Junk food generally refers to foods that contribute lots of calories but little nutritional value.”
That seems simple enough, right. But what about pizza? Experts generally give pizza a pass. Remember, cheese, tomato sauce and vegetables have nutritional value.
You want something processed and commercially wrapped or bagged in plastic. You know, chips, cheese puffs, candy bars, you get the idea.
Even vegans get to have some fun. Did you know Oreos are vegan?
And if you need any ideas, here are a few culled from Twitter and Instagram:
