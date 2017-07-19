It’s National Hot Dog Day! So, where are the deals?

If you’re a hot dog fan, this is your day. And your month.
Wednesday, July 19, is National Hot Dog Day, though all of July is National Hot Dog Month (it’s also National Ice Cream Month, National Pickle Month, National Picnic Month and National Baked Bean Month, among others).
The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council notes that while sausages are mentioned as far back as Homer’s Odyssey, considerable controversy exists about the origin of the modern hot dog. One version, disputed by hot dog historians, has it that a sausage-maker at a 1904 exposition in St. Louis began wrapping his hot sausages in bread after customers walked off with too many of his gloves.
However hot dogs may have originated, the council estimates Americans will eat 7 billion of them between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.
Here are some National Hot Dog Day deals:
7-Eleven: Big Bite quarter-pound dogs come with a Big Gulp for $2.22 through Aug. 30 at participating locations. Find locations here.
Burger King: Classic grilled hot dogs are 79 cents each through July 31 at participating locations. Find locations here.
Hot Dog on a Stick: Each customer gets a free original turkey dog all day at participating locations. Find locations here.
Sonic Drive-In: All-American hot dogs and chili cheese coneys are $1 all day at participating locations. Find locations here.
Wienerschnitzel: Five chili dogs are $5 at participating loctions. Also, use this coupon for a 99 cent corn dog through July 31. Find locations here.
Comments