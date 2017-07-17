Orca researchers need all the poop they can get. These dogs help them find it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 It's too hot to cook. Make these no-bake fruit tarts instead Pause 1:24 Medicare patients who were under ‘observation’ are stung by big hospital bills 1:11 Looking for beverage alternative for the Fourth? This wine cooler might do 0:56 Here's best way to handle chicken safely as weather warms and grills heat up 0:59 Hiking Eagle Rock Nature Trail 0:25 No words are spoken, but Disney characters and hearing-impaired child understand each other 1:45 Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC 0:19 Fresno zoo elephant Kara cools off in 2013 3:57 Do craft beer prices make sense? 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jack, a rescue dog, trains for the first day on a boat in the Puget Sound to track feces of endangered killer whales for scientific research. He is a part of the Conservation Canine program at the University of Washington. Brittany Peterson/McClatchy

Jack, a rescue dog, trains for the first day on a boat in the Puget Sound to track feces of endangered killer whales for scientific research. He is a part of the Conservation Canine program at the University of Washington. Brittany Peterson/McClatchy