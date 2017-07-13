Money to burn at State Fair races? Here’s how we’d do it (hypothetically speaking)

Bee staff writers and horse players Debbie Arrington and Steve Pajak are renewing their head-to-head bankroll battle during the State Fair. Each starts with a hypothetical $500 for 10 racing days.

ARRINGTON SAYS

▪ Friday: Trainer John Martin is the new king of Northern California with back-to-back Golden Gate Fields titles. He’s continued his hot streak on the fair circuit with five wins from 14 starters at Pleasanton. Martin-trained Bobby Magic (eighth race) looks poised to break his maiden and get Martin – and me – off to a good start in Sacramento.

▪ The bet: $20 win/place on Bobby Magic; $5 exacta box Bobby Magic and Magik Pepper.

▪ Note to Steve: I’ve got the old Cal Expo magic working for me. Good luck!

PAJAK SAYS

▪ Friday: I’m betting that Rocky’s Friend (fifth race) is the best of two last-race claims by trainer Jamey Thomas entered in this race. A bump up in class will keep the price square.

▪ The bet: $30 win Rocky’s Friend; $2 trifecta Rocky’s Friend over Peppered Gold, Two Steps of Glory and Tight Lines.

▪ Note to Debbie: This is my year. I can feel it inside (it’s either that or gas).