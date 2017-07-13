Money to burn at State Fair races? Here’s how we’d do it (hypothetically speaking)

Bee staff writers and horse players Debbie Arrington and Steve Pajak are renewing their head-to-head bankroll battle during the State Fair. Each starts with a hypothetical $500 for 10 racing days.
ARRINGTON SAYS
▪ Friday: Trainer John Martin is the new king of Northern California with back-to-back Golden Gate Fields titles. He’s continued his hot streak on the fair circuit with five wins from 14 starters at Pleasanton. Martin-trained Bobby Magic (eighth race) looks poised to break his maiden and get Martin – and me – off to a good start in Sacramento.
▪ The bet: $20 win/place on Bobby Magic; $5 exacta box Bobby Magic and Magik Pepper.
▪ Note to Steve: I’ve got the old Cal Expo magic working for me. Good luck!
PAJAK SAYS
▪ Friday: I’m betting that Rocky’s Friend (fifth race) is the best of two last-race claims by trainer Jamey Thomas entered in this race. A bump up in class will keep the price square.
▪ The bet: $30 win Rocky’s Friend; $2 trifecta Rocky’s Friend over Peppered Gold, Two Steps of Glory and Tight Lines.
▪ Note to Debbie: This is my year. I can feel it inside (it’s either that or gas).
State Fair horse racing
Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
When: Thursdays-Sundays. First post, 2:15 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Admission: $12; seniors (62 and older), $10; youth (5-12), $8; children 4 and older admitted free. Parking, $15.
Details: www.castatefair.org
