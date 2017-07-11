In this April 17, 2008, file photo, a customer picks up doughnuts at the drive through at a Krispy Kreme store in Matthews, N.C. Krispy Kreme is being taken private by JAB Beech in a deal announced Monday, May 9, 2016. Krispy Kreme is offering one dozen donuts for 80 cents on Friday.
July 11, 2017 8:17 PM

Krispy Kreme will offer dozen donuts for 80 cents on Friday, but there’s a catch

By Thomas Oide

If you’re in charge of buying donuts for the office this Friday, you might want to head over to a Krispy Kreme.

To celebrate its 80th year of existence, Krispy Kreme is offering customers one dozen Original Glazed donuts for 80 cents on Friday.

If that sounds too good to be true, it’s because it is. In order for customers to qualify for the 80 cent dozen, they have to first buy another dozen donuts at full price.

A dozen of the Original Glazed donuts costs about $8 and a dozen of other varities costs about $9. So if you take advantage of the deal, you’ll end up paying between 36 and 38 cents per donut, which a great deal.

Krispy Kreme opened on July 13, 1937 in Winston-Salen, North Carolina. There are Krispy Kreme locations in Sacramento, West Sacramento and Roseville.

