Trying to cut back on eating meat? You’re a reducetarian

0:57 It's too hot to cook. Make these no-bake fruit tarts instead Pause

1:24 Medicare patients who were under ‘observation’ are stung by big hospital bills

1:11 Looking for beverage alternative for the Fourth? This wine cooler might do

0:56 Here's best way to handle chicken safely as weather warms and grills heat up

0:59 Hiking Eagle Rock Nature Trail

0:25 No words are spoken, but Disney characters and hearing-impaired child understand each other

1:45 Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC

0:19 Fresno zoo elephant Kara cools off in 2013

3:57 Do craft beer prices make sense?