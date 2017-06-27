111 Californians ended their lives with doctor-prescribed meds in first year of aid-in-dying law

Amanda Friedland, left, adjusts her friend Betsy Davis' sash as Davis lies on a bed during her "Right To Die Party" surrounded by friends and family, in Ojai. At the end of the party, the 41-year-old woman diagnosed with ALS took a cocktail of lethal drugs and died, becoming one of the first California residents to take life-ending drugs under a new law that gave such an option to the terminally ill. Niels Alpert AP file