Like wine? BBQ? Carnivals? Dates, places to celebrate those, more in Modesto region

Hot fun in the summertime? Well, we’ve had plenty of the hot already, now let’s focus on some fun. July arrives shortly with its annual promise of fairs and festivals to help you maximize your seasonal potential. From events in the somewhat cooler climes of the Mother Lode to some big events in and around Modesto, you don’t need to drive far to while away a few summer days.
Of course, July also brings along the biggest blowout of summer, Independence Day, with its many community celebrations. Check back with The Bee later this week for a look at where and when you can honor the nation with fun and fireworks.
Meanwhile, fairs and festivals will mark everything from music to wine to blues and barbecue; of course the Stanislaus County Fair also returns. There’s also a fresh fete planned for Modesto this year, a Renaissance festival set to take over Graceada Park. Here’s a look at some of the major events:
Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival – July 1-2: The 45th annual celebration features booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Live country and swing music will be performed along with juggling and other entertainment. Pancake breakfast held both days. The festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, is held on the grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe at 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold. Free. 925-372-8961.
Cortez Obon Festival – July 1: Japanese American festival featuring Taiko (Japanese drumming), Obon dancing, cultural presentations, music and more. The farming community of Cortez was one of the original Japanese settlements in the 1900s. Dinner 5 p.m.; festival 7 p.m. Cortez Buddhist Church, 12985 Cortez Ave., Turlock. 209-466-6701.
Yosemite Music Festival – July 7-8: The fourth annual event showcases several bands Friday and Saturday, including Ivory Deville, Green Machine, Mike Hammar and the Nails, Tom Rigney and Flambeau, The Sandlot Boys and more. Camping is available and there are children’s activities. Gates open 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa. $30-$50, free age 12 and under. www.yosemitemusicfestival.com.
Mother Lode Fair – July 7-9: This year’s expo includes a demolition derby, truck & tractor pulls and bull riding. Among the concert performers will be Plan B, Monkey, Cottonwood Creek, Risky Biscuits, Tim Hurley, The Dusty Roads Band and more. Noon to to midnight Friday-Saturday; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $10 admission, $5 age 6-12, free age 5 and under;. www.motherlodefair.org or 209-532-7428.
Modesto Renaissance Festival – July 8: This marks the first Renaissance event for Modesto, promising fire eaters, sword-fighting knights, an artisan market, music, dancing, jesters, jugglers, games, live entertainment, food and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto. Free www.steamhousecoffeeco.com.
Modesto Con – July 8-9: Pop-culture and cosplay convention. Special guests include special effects artist RJ Haddy and “Star Trek” expert Larry Nemecek. Opens 10 a.m. both days. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 I St. $4-$8 advance, $5-$10 at the door, free under age 12. www.modestocon.com.
Stanislaus County Fair – July 14-23: Annual county fair featuring agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment, motorsports, rodeo and more. Entertainment includes LeAnn Rimes, UB40, Banda Rancho Viejo, Eli Young Band, Good Charlotte, Dennis Quaid & the Sharks and more. Weekdays, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to midnight. Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $5-$12 gate admission, free age 6 and under; some events have an additional cost. www.stancofair.com. 209-668-1333.
Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival – July 22-23: The 40th annual street festival features craft and graphic artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Tom Rigney and Flambeau, Mike Hammar & The Nails and Comedy Industries. Vintage car show at Twain Harte Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Downtown Twain Harte. Free. 209-533-3473 or www.fireonthemountain.com.
Wines in the Pines – July 22: Held in conjunction with the Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival above, this event features wine tasting and food. Noon to 4 p.m. Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce, 23000 Meadow Lane. $25. www.twainhartecc.com.
Blues and Bones Festival – July 28-29: Annual music festival and barbecue competition. Event features live music by John Nemeth, Maxx Cabello Jr., Ben Rice Trio, AC Myles, Jeramy Norris And The Dangerous Mood, The Marc Chauvette Band. Barbecue contest for prizes and championship status with food for sale. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 101 Frogtown Road, Angels Camp. $10-$29.99. www.bluesandbones.com.
