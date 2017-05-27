What do apricots, beer and lumber have in common? Summer fun, of course

Get your motors running, festival lovers – June is nearly here, revving up with a fresh batch of celebrations.
June heralds a host of festivals, not the least of which is the monthlong homage to cars, cruising and all other things “American Graffiti” in Modesto. Graffiti Summer brings its annual celebration of coming-of-age nostalgia with film screenings, car shows, parades and more. For a calendar of those events, see the special Graffiti Summer insert in today’s Bee or our online Scene calendar.
But there’s more than just Graffiti Summer going on across the greater Modesto and Mother Lode region with fests and fairs that help kick off the summer season. One of the larger events held annually in June has been canceled for this year, however, the Modesto Scottish Highland Games. The St. Andrews Society was forced to forgo what would have been its 36th annual event because of flooding and downed trees at its Tuolumne River Regional Park home. According to a message on the St. Andrews Society website, the group did research other locations, but in the end decided not to hold the games in 2017.
There still are plenty of fests and fairs to frequent for June. Here’s a look at some of the larger events planned:
PATTERSON APRICOT FIESTA – June 2-4: 47th annual celebration with an antique farm equipment show, downtown vendors, food booths, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, kids games, historical displays and live entertainment. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Patterson.
ROYAL FLUSH CRAPPER DERBY & CRAFT FAIRE – June 3: Fourth annual event from Twain Harte Rotary. Parade at 9 a.m. Fest features outhouse races and a craft fair with food, music, beer and wine, children’s games. Event runs all day at Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. Free. 209-586-1225.
MERCED COUNTY FAIR – June 7-11: Livestock exhibits, grandstand events, carnival games, rides and food. Concert artists include John Michael Montgomery, WAR, Moonshine Bandits, Noel Torres. 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday-Friday; 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. $8, $4 ages 6-12; free age 5 and under; parking $5. 209-722-1506; mercedcountyfair.com.
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – June 16-17: A talent show on Friday evening kicks off the festivities from 6 to 8 p.m. Top winners will perform on stage Saturday during the festival, which also includes activities for children, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits, a black business expo and community resource information. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. 209-522-6902.
MODESTO BEER FESTIVAL – June 17: Home brewers and microbreweries from across the region gather to offers tastings, contests and more to benefit nonprofit youth soccer through American Outlaws Modesto Chapter. 2-6 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. $20. 209-537-6651.
PINECREST LAKE FISH FAIR – June 17: Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl will make appearances at this event where children age 16 and under have the opportunity to learn how to fish and enjoy other family activities. Kids must be accompanied by parent or guardian and should take fishing gear and sunscreen. 7:30-10:30 a.m. registration; 8-11:30 a.m. fishing, casting lessons, activities and displays; 11:30-12:30 lunch, free for kids, $3 adults; 12:30-1 presentations and awards. Fair, fishing and activities free. Pinecrest Lake Amphitheater, Pinecrest Lake Road. 209-965-3434.
FATHER’S DAY BBQ AND BLUES FESTIVAL – June 18: Music from Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood, Val Starr & The Blues Rocket, the Marc Chauvette Band. Food and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George Hotel, 16104 Main St., Volcano. Tickets $10 advance, $15 at the door. 209-296-4458.
TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE – June 22-25: The 68th annual event celebrates the logging industry with vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 22, 3-11 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. 209-352-4698.
HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL – June 30: Bovines return to the spotlight with entertainment, art, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.
Comments