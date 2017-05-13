At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locations.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
For babies, active toddlers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locations.
INTERNET & COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Ongoing
Basic introductions in separate classes. Advance registration required; contact branches for dates, times and locations.
YOGA WITH ROSA ▪ May 16
Free program with bilingual instructor. 11:30 a.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
Oakdale Teen Book Club ▪ May 16
This month's book is “Macbeth: the Graphic Novel.” 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
PIRATE PARTY ▪ May 16
Celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of the newest Pirates of the Caribbean movie by making a telescope, pirates hat and colorful parrot friend. 3:30 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
THANK-O-RAMA!: CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE ▪ May 16
Story, craft, and other activities. All ages welcome; children 4 and younger must have direct adult supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-543-7353.
FAMILY DINNER AND MOVIE NIGHT: “THE JUNGLE BOOK” ▪ May 16
For children and their families; take a picnic dinner and a blanket to sit on. 6 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
T-SHIRT BAG CRAFT ▪ May 17
Transform your t-shirt to a decorative bag. Take one t-shirt for each bag you want to make. 2-5 p.m. Hughson Library, 2412 3rd St. 209-883-2293.
MODESTO LEGO PLAY ▪ May 17
Children build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
PAINT AWAY! ▪ May 17
Express creativity by painting in watercolor at the library. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
COUPON WORKSHOP ▪ May 18
Dawn Shaeffer from Modesto Money Mavens will give presentation about couponing and saving money. 3 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
EMPIRE LEGO PLAY ▪ May 18
Children build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
STEAM PROGRAM: SPRING SCIENCE ▪ May 18
Enjoy a story, followed by activity. Families welcome; children 4 and under must have direct supervision. 3:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
CERES LEGO PLAY ▪ May 18
Children build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
GARDENING SERIES PART 1: GOOD BUGS VS BAD BUGS ▪ May 18
A master gardener will teach participants how to distinguish between bugs that are beneficial to the garden and those that are destructive. Call to sign up. 5:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
OAKDALE LEGO PLAY ▪ May 19
Children build LEGO displays for the library. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
TECHNOLOGY FAIR ▪ May 20
Learn how to use free library apps and e-resources, representatives from Best Buy will discuss new technology trends and demonstrate products, technology-related StoryWalk, craft. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
