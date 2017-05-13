Religion Digest

Music
OPUS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Church of the Cross, 3936 Dale Road, Modesto. Under the direction of Richard J. Colla, this ensemble of 15 musicians plays more than 60 handbells and chimes. $10. 209-527-2214.
Classes
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through July 17, Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave., Modesto. DVD series is for those who have lost a loved one. 209-529-2666.
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 16. “The Obstacle is the Way,” by Ryan Holiday. Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive. 209-648-3495.
A COURSE IN MIRACLES – 11:30 a.m. Sundays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Unity Church of Modesto, 2467 Veneman Ave. 209-578-5433.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
SPRING BOUTIQUE – 2-6 p.m. May 27, One Church, 2361 Scenic Drive, Modesto. Local home crafts, vintage and goods vendors. Fees benefit Interfaith Ministries. 209-572-3117.
Summer programs
FIRST ACADEMY SUMMER DAY CAMP – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays May 30-Aug. 4, First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. 10-week program for ages kindergarten through fifth grade centered on spiritual, academic and physical development. 209-522-9046.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL – 5-8 p.m. June 12-16, First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. Free programs for kindergarten-5th on “Marketplace 29 A.D. – “A Bible Times Experience.” 209-522-9046.
MIGHTY FORTRESS VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL – 6-8:40 a.m. June 25-29, Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1633 North Central Ave. Ages 2 through 12) with focus on bible, God’s holy word. 209-538-1024 or www.CeresAdventist.org.
KIDS CAMPUS: GLOW – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 10-14, Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto. For kids in grades 1-6; join Professor Watt and his lab assistants to discover how to illuminate the world with God's brilliant love and truth. $35; $30 before June 15. bigvalleygrace.org/kidscampus.
