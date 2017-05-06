Religion Digest

Music
OPUS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Church of the Cross, 3936 Dale Road, Modesto. Under the direction of Richard J. Colla, this ensemble of 15 musicians plays more than 60 handbells and chimes. $10. 209-527-2214.
Classes
SELF-HEALING WORKSHOP – Noon-2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Center for Spiritual Living, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. Learn how to manage chaos and allow more divine order into your life. $20, call to register, 209-606-1582.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through July 17, Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave., Modesto. DVD series is for those who have lost a loved one. 209-529-2666.
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 16. “The Obstacle is the Way,” by Ryan Holiday. Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive. 209-648-3495.
PIONEER CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 7, First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. Bible study club for children kindergarten through fifth grade. 209-522-9046.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
COUNTRY BREAKFAST & VILLAGE STORE – 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 7, Livingston United Methodist Church, 11695 Olive Ave. Full breakfast, items for sale in store including plants and baked good. $10 adults, $5 age 10 and under. 209-394-2264.
Summer programs
FIRST ACADEMY SUMMER DAY CAMP – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays May 30-Aug. 4, First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. 10-week program for ages kindergarten through fifth grade centered on spiritual, academic and physical development. 209-522-9046 or fumc@firstumcmodesto.org
