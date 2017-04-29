Modesto sets National Day of Prayer gathering downtown

Modesto joins this year’s National Day of Prayer on May 4 with a public gathering in downtown.
The community is invited to join elected officials, Christian ministry, business and community leaders for the hour of intercession, according to a press release.
The observance will be held around the flagpole at Tenth Street Plaza in Modesto, where leaders will “bless and pray over our government, businesses, families, education, military and more.”
Several local leaders will take turns leading prayer during the event, hosted by Mission Greater Modesto.
The prayer “is an opportunity for everyone in our city and county to gather together and seek the blessings of God,” according to the release. “Modesto has a rich history of celebrating the National Day of Prayer and we are excited that this longstanding tradition of corporate intercession will be taking place once again.”
Modesto’s National Day of Prayer observance will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the plaza, 1010 10th St., Modesto.
Organizers note that seating is limited on the plaza, so anyone unable to stand for an hour should take a portable chair. For more information, call 209-845-7378.
Music
JULIE-N-FRIENDS – 6 p.m. April 30, Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. With Solid Ground, Gospel Road, Bridge Of Grace, Sheri Stambaugh and Walter Sally. Free. 559-304-1102.
COMMUNITY HYMN SING – 4 p.m. April 30, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-529-3228, www.tupc.org.
OPUS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Church of the Cross, 3936 Dale Road, Modesto. Under the direction of Richard J. Colla, this ensemble of 15 musicians plays more than 60 handbells and chimes. $10. 209-527-2214.
Classes
SELF-HEALING WORKSHOP – Noon-2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Center for Spiritual Living, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. Learn how to manage chaos and allow more divine order into your life. $20, call to register, 209-606-1582.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through July 17, Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave., Modesto. DVD series is for those who have lost a loved one. 209-529-2666.
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 16. “The Obstacle is the Way,” by Ryan Holiday. Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive. 209-648-3495.
PIONEER CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 7, First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. Bible study club for children kindergarten through fifth grade. 209-522-9046.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER BRUNCH – 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 1633 N. Central Ave., Ceres. Brunch and message by Pastor David Hudgens, followed by a time of prayer. Free. 209-538-1024.
WORLD LABYRINTH DAY CELEBRATION – 1 p.m. May 6, College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. Church participates in international event. 209-522-7244.
SPRING TEA – 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6, St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Road, Modesto. Proceeds benefit Salvation Army. $20. 209-522-3267.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST & VILLAGE STORE – 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 7, Livingston United Methodist Church, 11695 Olive Ave. Full breakfast, items for sale in store including plants and baked good. $10 adults, $5 age 10 and under. 209-394-2264.
