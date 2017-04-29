Want to volunteer? Here are some Stanislaus County opportunities

Call the Volunteer Center of United Way, 209-524-1307, or email volunteer@uwaystan.org.
Volunteers needed for special events:
NORTH MODESTO KIWANIS
NEEDED: Volunteers Friday, June 9, for the Graffiti Car Show and Parade. Volunteers assist along the parade route by monitoring a designed block and/or intersection. There are two shifts, 3-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. Volunteers can make this a social event by bringing chairs, ice chests and a picnic. Contact agency by April 15.
CONTACT: Ray Sanders, rskray@sbcglobal.net or Bill Michael, wmichael7@msn.com
Ongoing positions:
AMERICAN CANCER
SOCIETY
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older are needed to assist with the Road to Recovery program, which provides free rides to and from treatment. All volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and insurance. Training is required as well as passing a background and DMV check. Drivers are needed in several areas of Stanislaus County.
CONTACT: Linda Sites, 209-524-7241, linda.sites@cancer.org
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY DISCOVERY SHOP
NEEDED: Volunteers age 14 years and older can gain retail experience while they cashier, sort, price and steam merchandise and set up displays. Work four hours per week with flexible day and evening shifts available.
CONTACT: Alyssa Wegner, 209-544-9279, alyssa.wegner@cancer.org
PROJECT SENTINEL
NEEDED: A diverse group of volunteers 18 and older to help fight housing discrimination in Stanislaus County. Like mystery shoppers, fair housing testers pose as potential tenants to see how landlords treat different types of people in real-life situations. Small stipend for work.
CONTACT: Zoha Khalili, 209-236-1577, zkhalili@housing.org
SOCIETY FOR THE PREVENTION OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older and their friendly pets to visit seniors in convalescent hospitals and care facilities. Children welcome if supervised by parent. Volunteers accompany their pets as they socialize with residents in facilities throughout the community. Pets need to be friendly and like to be handled. Visits are made the first and second Saturday mornings and the third Wednesday mornings of each month.
SOCIETY FOR DISABILITIES
NEEDED: Volunteers to help the development department in marketing and fundraising which includes outreach and social media. Volunteers will be trained to represent the agency at health fairs, fundraising events, and other marketing activities.
CONTACT: Carolyn Teixeira Gomes, 209-524-3536, Carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org
TURLOCK HISTORICAL SOCIETY
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older to work as Turlock Historical Museum docents, working at least once a month. Docents greet the public, answer phone calls, handle sales and do light chores. An interview and 2-3 training hours are required. Volunteers are also used for special events, as needed. Complete an application online at http://turlockhistoricalsociety.org.
CONTACT: Steve Mayotte, 209-668-7386, turlockhistoricalsociety@gmail.com
UNITED WAY OF STANISLAUS COUNTY
NEEDED: Volunteers to support the United Way’s CHEF Health Initiative at Caswell Elementary School in Ceres and Bret Harte Elementary School in Modesto. The CHEF initiative provides bags of healthy food as well as nutrition education classes for parents and students. Volunteers build bags of healthy food on two Fridays a month and/or assist teachers in providing nutrition education.
CONTACT: Cory Brown, 209-523-4562, CBrown@uwaystan.org
