Modesto winner: Texture, color and drought-friendly

When you think “drought tolerant,” do you also think “dry and boring”?
Think again. As homeowners move more and more toward water conservation in their yards, the designs and options are proving that idea wrong and outdated. The landscape at 3901 Ruisdael Drive in Modesto’s Dutchollow neighborhood drives that point home. It’s also garnered Garden of the Month honors for May from the Modesto Garden Club.
Homeowner Kerry Jo Walker wanted a drought-tolerant garden that also looked beautiful and welcoming, according to a press release from the garden club. By using a variety of large boulders placed strategically across her front yard, she created a multitextured landscape with varied heights and focal points, all centered by an extra-wide sidewalk.
Several huge boulders anchor different planting beds in the yard, with some of the rocks long and low to create sitting areas and others tall and vertical, providing a bit of a pseudo-Stonehenge moment.
Smaller rocks make up a series of dry stream beds that meander through the yard. Plants with low water requirements bring color to the garden with beautiful blooms and interesting textures.
Plants include a variety of grasses and sedges, fountain grass, pittosporum, fringe flower, maples and rhaphiolepis. Seasonal color also is provided by pansies.
Walker told the garden club she wanted a particularly welcoming entry, so she designed a fork of extra-wide sidewalks with a pebbled-to-smooth pattern through the garden, leading up to the house’s striking brick facade.
For more on the Garden Club, see modestogardenclub.org or call 209-529-7360.
