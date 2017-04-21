At the libraries: Activities for kids and adults abound

A weekly glance at programs for children and adults offered by the Stanislaus County Library system’s 13 branches. Some programs are ongoing, others are special events and all are free and open to the public:
PRESCHOOL STORY TIMES ▪ Ongoing
Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locations.
WIGGLE WORMS ▪ Ongoing
For babies, active toddlers. Held regularly at most branches; contact individual branches for dates, times and locations.
INTERNET & COMPUTER BASICS ▪ Ongoing
Basic introductions in separate classes. Advance registration required; contact branches for dates, times and locations.
FRIENDS OF THE OAKDALE LIBRARY MEETING ▪ April 24
All are invited to attend the monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
ACT!VATED STORY THEATRE ▪ April 24
Two multicultural folktales full of physical comedy, music, song, dance, American Sign Language and audience participation. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
TEEN FAN FICTION CLUB ▪ April 24
Teens will have the opportunity to write, share and discuss their creative fan fiction. Recommended for ages 12-18. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-543-7353.
OAKDALE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ April 25
This month the book club will discuss “Cutting for Stone” by Abraham Verghese. 11:30 a.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
GLASS MAGNETS ▪ April 25
Choose one of our many provided pictures for use in creating your own glass magnet. 3 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
ACT!VATED STORY THEATRE ▪ April 25
Two multicultural folktales full of physical comedy, music, song, dance, American Sign Language and audience participation. 3:30 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
SALIDA LEGO DAY ▪ April 25
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353
RIVERBANK LIBRARY BOOK CLUB ▪ April 25
The book club will discuss “Blue Heaven” by C. J. Box. 4 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
TURLOCK LEGO DAY ▪ April 25
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 4 p.m. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-543-7353.
CERES LIBRARY BOOK CLUB FOR ADULTS ▪ April 26
This month our book club will discuss “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown. 11:30 a.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
PATTERSON LEGO DAY ▪ April 26
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
MODESTO LEGO DAY ▪ April 26
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
FAMILY STORY NIGHT ▪ April 26
Bring the entire family for Story Time, music, and movement, followed by a fun craft or coloring. 6 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
DÍA: DAY OF THE CHILD/DAY OF THE BOOK April 27
Children and their families are invited for crafts, activities and a special bilingual Story Time. 3 p.m. Waterford Library, 324 E St. 209-874-2191.
A MATTER OF BALANCE: MANAGING CONCERNS ABOUT FALLING April 27
Eight-week course. Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. 10 a.m.-noon. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
NEWMAN LEGO DAY ▪ April 27
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Newman Library, 1305 Kern St. 209-862-2010.
ALL AGES COLORING/WATERCOLOR PAINTING ACTIVITY ▪ April 27
Spend a peaceful afternoon expressing your artistic side! We will provide all materials. 3:30 p.m. Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St. 209-537-8938.
EMPIRE LEGO DAY ▪ April 27
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3:30 p.m. Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St. 209-524-5505.
SALIDA TWEEN BOOK CLUB ▪ April 27
Designed for ages 9-12. This month’s book club selection is the graphic novel Dogs of War by Sheila Keenan and Nathan Fox. 4 p.m. Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road. 209-543-7353.
MODESTO COMIX CLUB ▪ April 27
Discussions, games and activities featuring our comic of the month. This program is suggested for ages 8 and up. 4 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
OAKDALE LEGO DAY ▪ April 28
Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO creations. Children under 4 must have direct adult supervision. 3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave. 209-847-4204.
CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS ▪ April 28
Learn basic crochet techniques with Instructor Prithika Singh. Please bring your own crochet hooks. Yarn will be provided. 3 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
TURLOCK INTERNATIONAL TABLETOP DAY ▪ April 29
Celebrate International Tabletop Day. Take your favorite board games to play, or choose games from library collection. Trivia Challenge for prizes. Open hours. Turlock Library, 550 N. Minaret Ave. 209-543-7353.
MODESTO INTERNATIONAL TABLETOP DAY ▪ April 29
Celebrate International Tabletop Day. Take your favorite board games to play, or choose games from library collection. Trivia Challenge for prizes. Noon-4 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
DÍA: DAY OF THE CHILD/DAY OF THE BOOK April 29
Children and their families are invited for crafts, activities and a special bilingual Story Time. 1 p.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
MODESTO MONEY MAVENS: COUPONING ▪ April 29
Learn how you could save on your grocery bill by taking advantage of couponing. The Modesto Money Mavens will share tips. 2 p.m. Modesto Library, 1500 I St. 209-558-7800.
ACT!VATED STORY THEATRE ▪ April 29
Two multicultural folktales full of physical comedy, music, song, dance, American Sign Language and audience participation. 2 p.m. Patterson Library, 46 N Salado Ave. 209-892-6473.
MAYOR’S BOOK CLUB ▪ May 1
Mayor Richard O'Brien will visit the Riverbank Library and read to preschool age children and their families following Story Time. 11 a.m. Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St. 209-869-7008.
