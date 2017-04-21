Lend a Hand

Call the Volunteer Center of United Way, 209-524-1307, or email volunteer@uwaystan.org.
Volunteers needed for special events:
NORTH MODESTO KIWANIS
NEEDED: Volunteers Friday, June 9, for the Graffiti Car Show and Parade. Volunteers assist along the parade route by monitoring a designed block and/or intersection. There are two shifts, 3-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. Volunteers can make this a social event by bringing chairs, ice chests and a picnic. Contact agency by April 15.
CONTACT: Ray Sanders, rskray@sbcglobal.net or Bill Michael, wmichael7@msn.com
PARENT RESOURCE CENTER
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older for the fourth annual Ladies Night Out event on Thursday, April 27. Volunteers help set up/clean up and during the event. Hours are between 3 and 10 p.m.
CONTACT: Maria Hernandez or Susan Beasley, 209-549-8193, prc@prcfamilies.org
Ongoing positions:
AMERICAN CANCER
SOCIETY
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older are needed to assist with the Road to Recovery program, which provides free rides to and from treatment. All volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and insurance. Training is required as well as passing a background and DMV check. Drivers are needed in several areas of Stanislaus County.
CONTACT: Linda Sites, 209-524-7241, linda.sites@cancer.org
SOCIETY FOR DISABILITIES
NEEDED: Volunteers to help the development department in marketing and fundraising which includes outreach and social media. Volunteers will be trained to represent the agency at health fairs, fundraising events, and other marketing activities.
CONTACT: Carolyn Teixeira Gomes, 209-524-3536, Carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org
CATHOLIC CHARITIES
NEEDED: Adult volunteers as champions for seniors living in care homes. Volunteers advocate for the quality of life and quality of care on behalf of residents in the long-term care facilities. All volunteers receive a 36 hour training course, are certified by the California Department of Aging and receive guidance from trained volunteer staff. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and commit to volunteering at least 15 flexible hours per month. The next orientation training will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2:30-4 p.m.; ombudsman training is May 1, 3, 9, 11, 15 and 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
CONTACT: Roselynn Tennett, 209-322-0204, rtennent@ccstockton.org
STANISLAUS COUNTY AREA AGENCY ON AGING & VETERANS SERVICES
NEEDED: Mature volunteers ages 55 and older to regularly visit older adults who are having trouble overcoming difficulties, connect seniors to service, help them learn to cope and provide support. Peer 2 Peer volunteers will need to attend an initial 30-hour training and are supervised by professional clinicians. Volunteers 18 and older are also needed for the Friendly Visitor program, providing social visitors and companionship to isolated, often lonely seniors, in Stanislaus County.
CONTACT: Arthur Ramirez, 209-525-4613, ramirezar@stancounty.com
PROJECT SENTINEL
NEEDED: A diverse group of volunteers 18 and older to help fight housing discrimination in Stanislaus County. Like mystery shoppers, fair housing testers pose as potential tenants to see how landlords treat different types of people in real-life situations. Small stipend for work.
CONTACT: Zoha Khalili, 209-236-1577, zkhalili@housing.org
SOCIETY FOR THE PREVENTION OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older and their friendly pets to visit seniors in convalescent hospitals and care facilities. Children welcome if supervised by parent. Volunteers accompany their pets as they socialize with residents in facilities throughout the community. Pets need to be friendly and like to be handled. Visits are made the first and second Saturday mornings and the third Wednesday mornings of each month.
CONTACT: Carolyn Teixeira Gomes, 209-524-3536, Carolyn@societyfordisabilities.
HOPE HAVEN WEST
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older in the warehouse to sort, box, assemble and pack wheelchairs. Hope Haven West collects discarded and used wheelchairs from throughout Central California. The wheelchairs are shipped to vocational rehab units of 17 federal prisons where prisoners refurbish the chairs. The refurbished chairs are then returned to the agency. The warehouse is located at 1324 Coldwell Ave. Volunteer opportunities are 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
CONTACT: Lonny Davis, 209-402-7900, hopehavenwest@gmail.com
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY DISCOVERY SHOP
NEEDED: Volunteers age 14 years and older can gain retail experience while they cashier, sort, price and steam merchandise and set up displays. Work four hours per week with flexible day and evening shifts available.
CONTACT: Alyssa Wegner, 209-544-9279, alyssa.wegner@cancer.org
TURLOCK HISTORICAL SOCIETY
NEEDED: Volunteers 18 and older to work as Turlock Historical Museum docents, working at least once a month. Docents greet the public, answer phone calls, handle sales and do light chores. An interview and 2-3 training hours are required. Volunteers are also used for special events, as needed. Complete an application online at http://turlockhistoricalsociety.org.
CONTACT: Steve Mayotte, 209-668-7386, turlockhistoricalsociety@
